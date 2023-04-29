2023 NFL Draft picks by college team, school: Alabama leads way as SEC, Big Ten dominate Day 2

The SEC and Big Ten have ruled the primary 3 rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft. They have mixed to provide 56 out of the 102 gamers decided on at the match’s first two nights. Out of the whole quantity, the SEC led the way with 31 choices, whilst the Big Ten completed with 25. As Rounds 4-7 manner, Alabama tops all methods by having 8 choices. Meanwhile, Tennessee stands on my own in 2nd position, having 5 picks after 4 Volunteers had been decided on at the 3rd spherical on Friday.

Five colleges have observed 4 gamers decided on, following Alabama and Tennessee. These colleges are back-to-back nationwide champion Georgia and a quartet of Big Ten groups. Notably, the second one day of the draft introduced some highlights for Penn State, which had 3 gamers taken in the second one spherical. This headlined the No. 32 total select in cornerback Joey Porter Jr. A fourth Nittany Lion, Ji’Ayir Brown, used to be taken within the fourth spherical.

The ACC, Big 12, and Pac-12 have every reached double-digit choices for the draft. Power Five colleges have endured to account for the vast majority of gamers decided on. It used to be no longer till the Tampa Bay Buccaneers decided on North Dakota State offensive take on Cody Mauch with the No. 48 total select that any person from outdoor the Power Five ranks or Notre Dame used to be taken within the draft. Eventually, 9 gamers from outdoor the Power Five ranks can be decided on on Friday evening. This comprises two choices from Tulane and 4 from the FCS ranks.

Here’s the 2023 NFL Draft classified by college on the conclusion of the 3rd spherical:

2023 NFL Draft picks by colleges, meetings

