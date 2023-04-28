2023 NFL Draft: Jahmyr Gibbs ‘shocked’ by Lions taking him No. 12 overall, thought he was going in the ’20s’

The 2023 NFL Draft’s first around was not anything wanting unpredictable, as many had anticipated. The Houston Texans traded up, securing back-to-back choices at No. 2 and No. 3 general. Kentucky quarterback Will Levis fell out of the first around whilst two working backs have been decided on in the most sensible 12, opposite to the narrative that the NFL does not position a lot worth on working backs anymore. Bijan Robinson was taken at the No. 8 spot by the Atlanta Falcons, as many mock drafts had predicted. However, no person can have foreseen what came about at No. 12.

The Detroit Lions decided on former Alabama working again Jahmyr Gibbs, in a while after buying and selling down with the Arizona Cardinals. According to contemporary experiences, Gibbs were receiving some first-round buzz, however his variety at No. 12 general got here as a surprise. Gibbs himself admitted to being “shocked” upon receiving the news from the Lions on opening night time, confessing that he had believed he can be taken later in the 20s.

Despite no longer being a “complete” again, Gibbs’ credentials come with rating 3rd in the SEC in scrimmage yards final season at 1370 yards, demonstrating his move catcher talents and knack for making defenders pass over. He is considered a weapon on the soccer box, similar to Robinson. Gibbs’ variety at No. 12 was a wonder, for the reason that the Lions already had D’Andre Swift and David Montgomery on their roster. However, Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell appear to consider that Gibbs is the lacking piece to their formulation.

Gibbs expressed gratitude in opposition to the town of Detroit and is worked up to get began in this new bankruptcy of his profession.