2023 NFL Draft grades, tracker: Analysis and projections for all fourth-round picks, NFL Draft order

Here are the grades for the alternatives within the fourth spherical:

103. Saints: Nick Saldiveri, OT, Old Dominion

Grade: A-

Saldiveri is a long and athletic participant who battles with calmness and a marginally of ferocity. He can play each OT and OG positions within the NFL very easily. He has complex abilities to give protection to in passing scenarios, however must get more potent. The business up for him used to be pricey, moderately dipping the grades.

104. Raiders: Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland

Grade: A

Bennett is likely one of the absolute best defensive backs within the elegance. He possesses elite-level versatility that permits him to play each inside of and out. He is tenacious in protection with a herbal present for finding the ball. Bennett can run vertically with virtually each and every NFL receiver. He is extremely feisty, however wishes paintings on his tackling. The business up mildly dips the grades.

105. Eagles: Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

Grade: A-

Despite maximum being dissatisfied with Ringo’s 2022 movie, I noticed him as a unexpected, fast, and rapid CB with outstanding ball abilities. He isn’t a herbal at mirroring protection, however his agility is helping to support that weak point inside his recreation. Ringo has a big and long construct that works to his benefit.

106. Colts: Blake Freeland, OT, BYU

Grade: B+

Freeland isn’t able for rapid play, however he possesses important athletic skills. He is a long participant with a terrifyingly dangerous anchor and stability. However, like Kolton MIller or Brian O’Neill did, Freeland can have an excellent upside if he good points extra energy. The Colts made a smart decision through settling on him.

107. Patriots: Jake Andrews, C, Troy

Grade: B

Andrews is a fiery battler at heart with some explosiveness. He understands how one can make the most of angles and leverage for floor video games rather neatly. His low heart of gravity is an asset when guarding. Andrews performed as a guard sooner than his ultimate season however will wish to upload extra sand in his pants to care for bull rushers. The Patriots picked him early, however he is a great select nevertheless.

108. Seahawks: Anthony Bradford, G, LSU

Grade: A

Bradford is a colossal and muscular mashing guard. He examined exceptionally neatly on the mix however his athleticism won’t at all times display. His hand placement may also be sluggish now and then, however that is nit-picking. Bradford is professional at the second one point and has a powerful anchor. This is an out of this world select.

109. Texans: Dylan Horton, EDGE, TCU

Grade: C+

Evaluation for Horton is difficult since he basically performed in three-man configurations all through 2022. He is a participant with lengthy and large limbs, and a hustle mindset. Although he’s higher when protecting runs, he nonetheless lacks handwork.

110. Colts: Adetomiwa Adebawore, DT, Northwestern

Grade: A-

Adebawore is a standard select for the Colts as a result of his characteristics are outstanding. He examined at an elite point on the mix together with his duration as a rusher. He is a tweener with above-average productiveness as a cross rusher each inside of and at the edge. His handiest weak point is that he’s now not tough sufficient. At this level, he is very good worth.

111. Browns: Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State

Grade: B

Jones has been decided on kind of the place he will have to have long gone. He would be the maximum monumental OT within the NFL as a rookie. Jones lacks freakish athleticism however is difficult to get round at the edge. He suffers from stability problems and wishes extra energy to be more practical on a down-to-down foundation.

