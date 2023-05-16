2023 NFL Draft first-round picks contract tracker: Bears latest team to sign top rookie; full list of signings





Getty Images reported that the three-day spectacle of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City has come to an finish, and groups have secured their rookie contracts thru negotiations with the chosen gamers. While the bulk of those contracts stay unsigned, 5 first-round picks have already signed their first contract as skilled soccer gamers. The negotiation procedure for those rookie contracts is other than it was once over a decade in the past when Sam Bradford, the primary general pick out, signed a $78 million contract with $50 million assured. With a brand new CBA in position, rookie contracts are extra tied to the participant’s slotted draft place than ever sooner than, leaving little or no room for negotiation. However, it’s nonetheless noteworthy on every occasion the 2 facets come to an settlement on a fully-guaranteed deal for each first-rounder. The document through Getty Images features a tracker of all first-round picks with the phrases of their contracts, which can also be discovered under.

1. Bryce Young – Panthers

2. C.J. Stroud – Texans

3. Will Anderson Jr. – Texans

4. Anthony Richardson – Colts

5. Devon Witherspoon – Seahawks

6. Paris Johnson Jr. – Cardinals – 4 years, $28 million ($17.4 million signing bonus)

7. Tyree Wilson – Raiders – 4 years, $25 million ($15.1 million signing bonus)

8. Bijan Robinson – Falcons – 4 years, $21.96 million ($12.97 million signing bonus)

9. Jalen Carter – Eagles – 4 years, $21.81 million ($12.86 million signing bonus)

10. Darnell Wright – Bears – 4 years, $20.97 million ($12.25 million signing bonus)

11. Peter Skoronski – Titans

12. Jahmyr Gibbs – Lions

13. Will McDonald IV – Jets

14. Broderick Jones – Steelers

15. Lukas Van Ness – Packers

16. Emmanuel Forbes – Commanders

17. Christian Gonzalez – Patriots

18. Jack Campbell – Lions

19. Calijah Kancey – Buccaneers

20. Jaxon Smith-Njigba – Seahawks – 4 years, $14.417 million ($7.485 million signing bonus)

21. Quentin Johnston – Chargers – 4 years, $14.188 million ($7.319 million signing bonus)

22. Zay Flowers – Ravens

23. Jordan Addison – Vikings

24. Deonte Banks – Giants

25. Dalton Kincaid – Bills – 4 years, $13.25 million ($6.77 million signing bonus)

26. Mazi Smith – Cowboys – 4 years, $13.274 million ($6.654 million signing bonus)

27. Anton Harrison – Jaguars

28. Myles Murphy – Bengals – 4 years, $12.6 million ($6.1 million signing bonus)

29. Bryan Bresee – Saints

30. Nolan Smith – Eagles

31. Felix Anudike-Uzomah – Chiefs

