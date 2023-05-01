2023 NFL Draft: Falcons, Lions employ similar rationale for bucking positional value to take a first-round RB





During the NFL Draft over the weekend, two arguable selections have been made for working backs Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs. Despite the fashionable NFL putting much less emphasis on working backs and working the ball, the Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions decided on Robinson and Gibbs with the No. 8 and No. 12 selections, respectively. The rationale for the selections is not that they are conventional working backs, however fairly, extremely flexible and explosive avid gamers who can be used in a number of techniques. Specifically, the Falcons see Robinson as some other “queen” of their offense, which is “stockpiling” flexible avid gamers, whilst the Lions view Gibbs as “an elite weapon” to stay their offense explosive. However, in accordance to Pro Football Focus, using working backs as slot or extensive receivers isn’t commonplace within the NFL, with working backs lining up in the ones positions for simply a handful of snaps in line with recreation. Despite this, the groups that drafted Robinson and Gibbs imagine they are able to create a new paradigm within the NFL through the use of them in additional numerous techniques. While it’s imaginable for Robinson and Gibbs to change into a hit avid gamers, it is not likely that they will be used up to their groups envision until their coordinators revolutionize the way in which NFL offenses perform.



