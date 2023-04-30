2023 NFL Draft: Every team’s best, worst and most interesting pick in division-by-division takeaways





The 2023 NFL Draft has come to a detailed, and it used to be a wild weekend with a variety of surprises. The Philadelphia Eagles made historical past by way of settling on each and every University of Georgia defender to be had, whilst the New England Patriots made a singular transfer by way of drafting each a kicker and a punter. Moreover, a record-breaking collection of quarterbacks had been drafted inside the first 150 alternatives. With 259 overall alternatives, there may be a lot to research, however we can try to establish the most productive, worst, and most interesting alternatives for all 32 NFL groups. Our CBS Sports NFL Draft professionals, Pete Prisco, Chris Trapasso, and Josh Edwards, assigned the most productive and worst grades to guage the alternatives. To know extra in regards to the draft, take a look at the CBS Sports draft tracker.

The “best” and “worst” variety in a category don’t at all times correlate with the “best” participant as a result of the worth on the pick quantity. Not each and every workforce has made a “bad” pick in keeping with se, and one of the vital alternatives described because the “worst” of a category nonetheless won grades as excessive as a “B.” In circumstances the place there have been a couple of alternatives with the similar grade, Jordan Dajani stepped in because the deciding issue. Dajani additionally selected the most interesting pick for each and every workforce. Let’s dive in!

AFC East:

Best pick (A): OG O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida (Round 2, Pick 59)

Enormous in measurement but possesses spectacular foot quickness, Torrence is a masher in one-on-one matchups, although he wishes to maximise his duration higher on the subsequent degree. This is a great addition for Buffalo to assist Josh Allen.

Worst pick (C): CB Alex Austin, Oregon State (Round 7, Pick 252)

While Austin is of fine measurement at CB, he lacks duration and seems to have tackling problems regularly when evaluated on movie. Additionally, he isn’t a high-caliber athlete nor a burner down the sphere.

Most interesting pick (C): TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah (Round 1, Pick 25)

Trading up for Kincaid used to be sudden, however he’s a sound receiving tight finish who may give a huge improve for Josh Allen and the Bills’ offense. Although Bills lovers can have anticipated a WR2, Kincaid may end up to be an intriguing prospect.

Best pick (A-): CB Cam Smith, South Carolina (Round 2, Pick 51)

Smith is a battle-tested, assertive, and professional ballhawk with spectacular athleticism and power. It’s sudden that they picked a cornerback with their intensity in that place, however Smith is outstanding.

Worst pick (C+): OT Ryan Hayes, Michigan (Round 7, Pick 238)

Hayes is a vintage Michigan blocker who handles assignments properly and passes off stunts conveniently. However, he isn’t a big-time athlete, has brief palms, and wishes so as to add weight to reinforce his energy.

Most interesting pick (B+): RB Devon Achane, Texas A&M (Round 3, Pick 84)

Mike McDaniel’s experience in scheming for the run blended with Achane’s lightning-fast velocity (a BURNER) make this a thrilling matchup. This may well be the Dolphins’ best possible pick of the draft.

New England Patriots

Best pick (A): CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon (Round 1, Pick 17)

Gonzalez used to be ranked as the highest nook in this draft, making his fall to No. 17 a wonder. The Patriots met an important place of want whilst nonetheless buying and selling down. That’s spectacular!

Worst pick (F): Ok Chad Ryland, Maryland (Round 4, Pick 112)

Ryland is a correct kicker without a important leg power, very similar to most different kickers. The Patriots buying and selling up in the fourth around to clutch him is questionable.

Most interesting pick (B+): WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU (Round 6, Pick 187)

Boutte used to be a once-promising celebrity in school soccer, however accidents and different problems sidetracked his attainable at LSU. He is for sure a low-risk, high-reward prospect.

AFC North:

Best pick (A-): OL Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Oregon (Round 6, Pick 199)

Aumavae-Laulu is a school offensive take on who is prone to transfer to protect on the NFL degree. He is superb in the run recreation, in particular in combo block eventualities. Opening the gate early and restricted energy shifting backward is a drawback, however he is a wonderful pick for the Ravens.

Worst pick (C-): CB Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford (Round 5, Pick 157)

Despite having starter characteristics, Kelly has more than a few technical flaws as an inside-out CB. He has surprising ft however lacks press method and had minimum ball manufacturing at school.

Most interesting pick (C+): OL Andrew Vorhees, USC (Round 7, Pick 229)

Vorhees’ ACL harm on the NFL Combine led to him to fall in the draft, however he may have simply earned a far upper pick if he had been wholesome. Although he’s going to omit his complete rookie season, if he has a just right profession after 2023, this is usually a outstanding thieve for Baltimore.

Best pick (A): WR Andrei Iosivas, Princeton (Round 6, Pick 206)

Despite dealing with smaller-school festival, Iosivas ruled the sphere together with his linear, fluid athleticism. He is superb in the end-around recreation and down the sphere, with noteworthy monitoring and taking part in to his measurement very similar to Christian Watson, making him an excellent pick at this level.

Worst pick (C-): CB DJ Ivey, Miami (Round 7, Pick 246)

Although Ivey is a measurement and duration specimen who wore a couple of hats in the Miami protection, he struggled in converting instructions, ran decently properly, and lacks smoothness.

Most interesting pick (B): EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson (Round 1, Pick 28)

Murphy is a 6’5,” 270-pound EDGE with monumental upside, recording the second-highest sacks in the ACC with 18.5 during the last 3 seasons. He may make a right away affect in Cincinnati.

Best pick (A-): OL Luke Wypler, Ohio State (Round 6, Pick 190)

Wypler is a long run starter with spectacular athletic capacity and technical talent, although weight and power want to be added to his recreation.

Worst pick (C-): DL Siaki Ika, Baylor (Round 3, Pick 98)

Ika has an considerable body with gentle ft and is professional most effective in bull-rushing as a pass-rusher. He isn’t a super rusher and has issues about his measurement and duration, however it sort of feels like a cheap pick for the Browns.

Most interesting pick (B+): WR Cedric Tillman, Tennessee (Round 3, Pick 74)

Tillman used to be as soon as thought to be a emerging celebrity in school soccer, and even supposing he struggled with accidents ultimate season, he stuck 64 passes for 1,081 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2021. He gave the impression of a first-round pick now and then, so the Browns’ first pick has some attainable price.

Best pick (A+): CB Cory Trice, Purdue (Round 7, Pick 241)

Trice is an athletic, savvy, and tall out of doors CB who sticks to WRs and makes use of his duration to make performs. He’s an incredible tackler, making him a really perfect thieve for this overdue in the draft.

Worst pick (C): EDGE Nick Herbig, Wisconsin (Round 4, Pick 132)

Herbig is a extremely productive rusher with a complete arsenal to generate power. However, issues relating to his duration and measurement overshadow his play, and he can simply get bullied by way of combatants. This pick is very similar to the Sutton Smith variety in 2019.

Most interesting pick (A-): TE Darnell Washington, Georgia (Round 3, Pick 93)

Washington fell in the draft because of clinical problems, which could gain advantage the Steelers. He’s extremely underrated in the passing recreation and a very good blocker, making him but any other attainable “super steal” of the draft.

AFC South:

Best pick (A-): WR Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State (Round 6, Pick 205)

Hutchinson thrived at Iowa State regardless of attracting really extensive consideration, exhibiting well-rounded abilities quite than specializing in a specific space. He’s a rebounder in the crimson zone and may provide very good price.

Worst pick: N/A

Most interesting pick: N/A



