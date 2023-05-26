2023 NFC West burning questions: Who is 49ers’ QB? Will Rams be a playoff team or in the Caleb Williams race?

The NFC West is considered one of the maximum intriguing divisions in the NFL, with each and every team having the widest vary of results for the 2023 season. Since 2015, the department has observed all 4 groups – the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, and Arizona Cardinals – profitable the department name at least one time, indicating a prime degree of parity.

Last season, the San Francisco 49ers ruled the department, profitable the name with a 13-4 listing, whilst the Seattle Seahawks, with a 9-8 listing, have been the simplest different team to make the playoffs. The Los Angeles Rams had a disappointing season, finishing up with the worst listing for a protecting Super Bowl champion in NFL historical past. Meanwhile, the Arizona Cardinals had a important drop-off, going from a playoff team in 2021 to having considered one of the worst data in the league in 2022 because of an damage to celebrity quarterback Kyler Murray.

- Advertisement -

Despite the 49ers’ dominant efficiency ultimate season, their reign may just be in jeopardy, with the Seahawks having considered one of the highest 2023 NFL draft categories, because of their 4 selections in the first and 2nd rounds following the industry of Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Additionally, with stepped forward well being, the Rams may just once more change into contenders in the department.

Given this situation, each team has burning questions to reply to in the 2023 season that would resolve their respective results.

San Francisco 49ers: Who will be their beginning quarterback?

The San Francisco 49ers have arguably the most-loaded offensive ecosystem in the NFL, that includes top-quality avid gamers akin to Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle and Trent Williams, with Kyle Shanahan calling the performs. The 49ers even have the league’s height scoring protection from ultimate season, powered through 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa. However, all of it is dependent upon who leads their offense.

- Advertisement -

Their number one worry is the standing of quarterback Brock Purdy, who had a torn UCL in his throwing elbow and is anticipated to begin throwing a soccer once more quickly. If he is not in a position for the get started of the season, the 3rd general pick out in the 2021 NFL Draft, Trey Lance, may just be their beginning QB. Sam Darnold, their 3rd general pick out in the 2018 NFL Draft, is additionally in the combine, having been signed to a one-year pact again in March.

Seattle Seahawks: Can Geno Smith proceed to play like a top-tier QB?

After 8 years of unspectacular play as an NFL backup, Geno Smith had a miraculous 2022 season, main the NFL in finishing touch share and atmosphere a Seahawks-record 4,282 passing yards. He earned the 2022 NFL Comeback Player of the Year award, however with simplest $1.2 million in assured wage on his 2023 deal, his task is no longer rather protected but. With Stafford, Kupp and Donald doubtlessly suffering with on-field availability, the team control may just come to a decision to take a position in a new quarterback all the way through the 2024 NFL draft, which is anticipated to characteristic Caleb Williams, in comparison to 2022 NFL MVP and Super LVII MVP Patrick Mahomes since ultimate December.

Los Angeles Rams: Will they be playoff contenders or in the Caleb Williams sweepstakes?

The Rams have celebrity avid gamers akin to Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Aaron Donald, however their 2022 season used to be plagued through accidents to all 3 avid gamers. If they may be able to keep wholesome, they’ve the attainable to compete for a spot in the playoffs, which might be important in the watered-down NFC. However, if issues cross south, the team control may just believe drafting Caleb Williams in the 2024 NFL draft, for the reason that they have not used a first-round pick out since settling on Jared Goff in 2016.