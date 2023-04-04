2023 NCAA Tournament championship: UConn vs. San Diego State

In a season full of parity, it is no wonder we see the primary ever matchup between a 4 seed and a 5 seed for the NCAA Tournament nationwide championship.

HOUSTON — March is also when the insanity occurs, however the NCAA Tournament nationwide champion will probably be topped on April 3 when the UConn Huskies and San Diego State Aztecs take every different on beginning at 9:30 PM ET.

It's the primary ever matchup between a 4 seed and a 5 seed for the identify, and actually just one 4 seed has ever gained all of it – the Arizona Wildcats again in 1997. No 5 seed has ever held the championship trophy.

In a season full of parity, it is no wonder to look such a lot of data being damaged. Locked on College Basketball hosts Andy Patton and Isaac Schade speak about the rarity of this assembly between the Huskies and Aztecs, whilst additionally offering key matchups, doable unsung heroes, and rating predictions.

UConn Huskies vs. San Diego State Aztecs

Odds (in keeping with FanDuel): UConn -7.5

Key Matchups: The frontcourt combat between UConn’s Adama Sanogo and San Diego State’s Nathan Mensah is possibly essentially the most crucial of the sport, as UConn has been in a position to dominate at the low block all match lengthy – even in opposition to gifted bigs like Drew Timme, Norchad Omier, and Mitchell Saxen.

Add in a particularly certified backup in Donovan Clingan and you have got a bonus for the Huskies, however that hasn’t stopped San Diego State from enjoying neatly at the block in earlier video games.

The different giant matchup right here will probably be SDSU’s 3 level protection, which ranked 2d within the nation previous to their recreation in opposition to Florida Atlantic, when the Owls had been in a position to get a large number of excellent appears from deep within the first part.

The Aztecs will be unable to break out with deficient perimeter protection for any stretch in opposition to the Huskies, making {that a} key component to look at on Monday night.

Andy: UConn – 81, San Diego State – 72