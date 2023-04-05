2023 NCAA Tournament: Are the UConn Huskies a blue blood?

Dan Hurley’s UConn Huskies become the first-ever champion to win all six in their video games via 13 or extra issues. With 5 titles in 25 years, are they a blue blood?

HOUSTON — One of the number one speaking issues all the way through the 2022-23 school basketball season used to be the loss of elite, dominant groups.

- Advertisement - North Carolina started the season as the primary ranked group, however temporarily fell out of the best 25 and did not even make the NCAA Tournament. Other groups took over the mantle every now and then, together with Purdue, Houston, and Alabama, nevertheless it felt like a 12 months with a lot of parity moderately than a 12 months stuffed with dominance.

And but, when the mud settled on the season and One Shining Moment blared thru TV displays throughout the nation, we had jointly witnessed one in all the maximum dominant runs thru the NCAA Tournament in the trendy generation.

Dan Hurley’s UConn Huskies become the first-ever champion to win all six in their video games via 13 or extra issues, and joined an unique membership of groups to win each sport via double-digits: Michigan State in 2000, Duke in 2001, North Carolina in 2009 and Villanova in 2018.

- Advertisement - In truth, UConn didn’t lose a unmarried sport to a non-conference opponent, and their closest margin of victory out of doors of Big East play used to be a ten level win over Oklahoma State early in the season.

Locked on College Basketball hosts Isaac Schade and Andy Patton broke down UConn’s nationwide championship in addition to their superb run from the 4 seed in the west area all the solution to their 5th name in the previous 25 years.

The time period blue blood is deliberately undefined, leaving interpretation as much as each and every particular person. Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky, and Kansas are by no means not noted of this dialog, however the remainder of the workforce has a tendency to create extra divisiveness. UCLA? Indiana? Michigan State? What about ‘new bloods’ like Gonzaga or Baylor?

UConn unearths themselves in the midst of this dialog as neatly, becoming a member of an especially make a selection workforce of methods to win 5 titles in a 25 12 months length: Duke and UCLA.

But UConn’s efficiency out of doors of the championships does not examine as favorably to the conventional blue blood methods, and motion from the Big East to the AAC and again to the Big East most probably is not serving to them from a recognition point of view both.

Still, the Huskies are the handiest group to win 3 consecutive titles underneath 3 other head coaches, having received underneath Jim Calhoun in 2011 (and 1999 and 2004) adopted via Kevin Ollie in 2014 and now Hurley in 2023.

That roughly luck could be very laborious to forget about, and places UConn in the dialog as one in all the highest methods in school basketball historical past. Blue Blood? That’s the unsolvable debate, however one UConn no doubt made a sturdy case for on Monday.