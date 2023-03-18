2023 NCAA Tournament: 3 Sunday games to watch

An epic rematch, All-American battles, and attainable upsets are all at the docket for Sunday’s slate of NCAA Tournament games.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Friday gave us an epic slate of school basketball games, led by way of Purdue’s loss to 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson.

But even with out that recreation the effects on Friday featured a final 2nd comeback by way of TCU over Arizona State, a wild end between Florida Atlantic and Memphis, an stunning comeback by way of Miami over Drake, and two close to losses by way of 3 seeds in Xavier (to Kennesaw State) and Baylor (to UC-Santa Barbara).

All that units up some extraordinarily a laugh motion on Sunday to shut out the Round of 32 and finalize which groups will make the Sweet 16.

Below are the 3 greatest matchups slated for Sunday, with a take a look at the stakes and storylines for each and every recreation. For extra on those games, take a look at the Locked on College Basketball podcast!

11) Pittsburgh vs. 3) Xavier (12:10 PM ET on CBS)

The Sean Miller recreation. Miller performed at Pitt from 1987-1992, averaging 10 issues and 5.8 assists according to recreation. Now he’s going to trainer towards his previous staff, who completely smacked Iowa State on Friday – conserving the Cyclones to 41 issues on 23.3% taking pictures at the day.

Meanwhile, Xavier went into halftime down seven towards Kennesaw State and gave the impression of they had been going to endure an early go out earlier than Jerome Hunter put the staff on his again, losing 24 issues and main the Musketeers to victory.

Can Pitt stay up the momentum and transfer into the Sweet 16? Or will Miller stay it going even with out celebrity large guy Zach Freemantle?

6) Creighton vs. 3) Baylor (7:10 PM ET on TBS)

Like Xavier, Baylor struggled within the first part towards a 14-seed earlier than pulling away and advancing. They’ll tackle a Creighton staff that put away NC State thank you to a 31 level efficiency from large guy Ryan Kalkbrenner.

Kalkbrenner is a in point of fact tricky matchup for the Bears, who’re led by way of the three-headed guard monster of Adam Flager, LJ Cryer, and Keyonte George however who lack an inside post presence on each ends of the ground.

Can Caleb Lohner step up and give a contribution for the Bears? And will Creighton’s guards – specifically Ryan Nembhard and Baylor Scheierman – be ready to decelerate Baylor’s backcourt? This has the possible to be an fast vintage.

5) Miami vs. 4) Indiana (8:40 PM ET on TNT)

Miami seemed lifeless within the water towards Drake, with just a 10% probability of successful on the 5 minute mark. However, the Canes went on a 16-1 run to shut the sport and advance in the back of a super efficiency from Norchad Omier – who returned from an ankle damage to rating 12 issues and clutch 14 rebounds.

He’ll fit up towards All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis and the Hoosiers on Sunday, in a recreation with numerous top stage ability.

Miami’s backcourt trio of Isaiah Wong, Nijel Pack, and Jordan Miller may have to elevate the Canes towards TJD and celebrity freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino for Indiana. This recreation may pass both manner, however something is evidently: it is going to characteristic various elite playmaking and highlights.