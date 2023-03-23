2023 NCAA Tournament: 10 players to watch in Sweet 16

Ten key players who will give you the largest leisure price and make the most important have an effect on on their workforce transferring on or no longer in the NCAA Tournament.

LAS VEGAS — The first 4 days of the NCAA Tournament whittle the sphere from 64 groups down to 16, and up to other people would possibly check out it is vitally tough to catch all the motion all over the insanity.

However, the Sweet 16 provides enthusiasts a greater alternative to focal point on every particular person sport and matchup, and the groups closing in rivalry for a countrywide championship all have numerous gifted players for enthusiasts to keep watch over Thursday and Friday when video games happen.

Below is a take a look at ten key players who will give you the largest leisure price at the hardwood this week – and can make the most important have an effect on on their workforce transferring on or no longer.

Drew Timme – Gonzaga

Timme is the one closing candidate for the Naismith Player of the Year Award who remains to be enjoying in the large dance after Zach Edey (Purdue) Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana) and Jalen Wilson (Kansas) have been eradicated.

From his lack of ability to watch his mouth in postgame press meetings, his goofy mustache celebrations, and absolute dominance at the low block, Timme is should see TV at it is perfect shape – and a rematch in opposition to UCLA in the NCAA Tournament will most effective heighten the stakes.

Brandon Miller – Alabama

No NCAA participant has had extra consideration, and scrutiny, on them this 12 months than Miller – Alabama’s main scorer and a candidate to pass in the highest 3 of the NBA draft, who was once additionally concerned in an altercation that led to the homicide of 23-year-old mom Jamea Jonae Harris in January.

Miller’s groin acted up and saved him from scoring in Alabama’s first spherical sport, however he seems wholesome now and can play a vital position in Alabama’s quest for his or her first ever Final 4 look.

Adama Sanogo – UConn

The NCAA (*16*) main scorer up to now, Sanogo ruled in opposition to Iona and Saint Mary’s to assist lead the Huskies again into the Sweet 16. Guard play is a bit of inconsistent for Dan Hurley’s workforce, however Sanogo is single-handedly able to holding this workforce afloat in opposition to someone, and that are meant to make for some very thrilling basketball this week.

Markquis Nowell – Kansas State

Don’t let Nowell’s dimension idiot you, he’s an elite playmaker and shot writer and has led this Kansas State workforce out of the Big 12 cellar and into the Sweet 16. Nowell is averaging 22 issues and 11.5 assists in his first two NCAA Tournament video games, the one different participant to do this whilst taking his workforce to a Sweet 16 was once John Crotty again in 1989.

The Wildcats can have to handle Tom Izzo and Michigan State, however a deep run for this workforce is de facto in the playing cards particularly if Nowell assists in keeping making profitable performs.

Jaime Jaquez – UCLA

Jaquez’s go back to UCLA kind of assured the Bruins could be again in the Sweet 16, or even with out Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year Jaylen Clark and with a banged up Adem Bona at the block Mick Cronin’s squad is right here.

Jaquez is a huge explanation why, averaging over 17 issues and 8 rebounds in step with sport this 12 months and the usage of his craftiness, tenacity, and flexibility to lead this UCLA workforce. They’ll have a difficult matchup in opposition to Gonzaga on Thursday, the place each Jaquez and Timme will likely be appointment viewing.

Souley Boum – Xavier

Boum’s faculty profession started in San Francisco prior to a three-year stint as a prime stage scorer at UTEP resulted in any other go back and forth in the switch portal and a house in the Big East with Sean Miller and the Xavier Musketeers.

Boum has rewarded Xavier handsomely, averaging 16.5 issues, 4.4 assists, and four.3 rebounds in step with sport whilst persistently hitting giant pictures. Xavier is with out big name middle Zach Freemantle, and any likelihood of frightening the Longhorns will relaxation with Boum and his talent to spoil down the protection and get open appears to be like.

Ryan Nembhard – Creighton

Ryan Nembhard’s freshman 12 months at Creighton was once reduce brief due to damage, however he quietly answered with a very good sophomore marketing campaign – making improvements to in just about each and every class whilst main the Blue Jays to a six seed in the NCAA Tournament.

He actually took off after that, losing 30 issues in opposition to Baylor to assist lead his workforce to a Sweet 16 look the place they are going to face Princeton for a possibility to transfer into the Elite 8. Ryan Kalkbrenner and Baylor Scheierman get many of the consideration for Creighton, however Nembhard is the straw that stirs the drink and must placed on a very good display this week.

Jarace Walker – Houston

Walker is essentially the most NBA able prospect in the Sweet 16 no longer named Brandon Miller, and one take a look at his body and athleticism will end up that.

The Coogs’ backcourt of Marcus Sasser and Jamal Shead get many of the consideration, however Walker’s talent to have an effect on the sport on each ends of the ground makes him an elite prospect, and a matchup in opposition to Norchad Omier and Miami must be actually a laugh to watch.

Jordan Walsh – Arkansas

Nick Smith and Anthony Black have been the rookies getting essentially the most consideration for Eric Musselman’s workforce, however Jordan Walsh has emerged as an elite defensive stopper and hustle participant for the Hogs.

His paintings in opposition to Jalen Wilson immediately contributed to Arkansas’ disenchanted victory, and he’ll have the cruel job of attempting to forestall Adama Sanogo at UConn – and probably both Jaime Jaquez at UCLA or Julian Strawther at Gonzaga relying on long term matchups.

Sir’Jabari Rice – Texas

Rice was once the least heralded switch addition for the Longhorns, coming from New Mexico State and stepping right into a reserve position. However, his steadying presence off the bench, outdoor capturing, and defensive chops make him a fan favourite in Austin – and an offensive explosion in the primary spherical sport in opposition to Colgate was once a reminder how unhealthy he may also be.