2023 NBA playoffs scores, series schedules: Lakers-Nuggets starts Tuesday, Heat-Celtics Game 1 on Wednesday

The NBA playoffs proceed to warmth up with all 4 spots within the convention finals now set. The Miami Heat become simplest the second one No. 8 seed in NBA historical past to succeed in the 3rd spherical, becoming a member of the 1999 Knicks, when they held off the Knicks. They will face the Boston Celtics, who have been dominant of their Game 7 win over the 76ers on Sunday, led by means of Jayson Tatum. The series is about to begin on Wednesday.

In the Western Conference, the Lakers eradicated the protecting champions, the Golden State Warriors, and can now take on the Nuggets. The Lakers and the Heat made historical past by means of changing into the primary two play-in groups to succeed in the convention finals. The Lakers-Nuggets series is about to begin on Tuesday in Denver.

For the ones seeking to stay alongside of the NBA playoffs, the newest effects and series-by-series schedules, in conjunction with streaming data, may also be discovered beneath. All instances indexed are Eastern, and video games on ESPN and ABC may also be streamed on fubo (which provides a loose trial).

Series-by-Series schedules:

Western Conference Finals – No. 1 Nuggets vs. No. 7 Lakers

Game 1: Lakers at Nuggets, Tuesday, May 16 (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Game 2: Lakers at Nuggets, Thursday, May 18 (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Game 3: Nuggets at Lakers, Saturday, May 20 (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Game 4: Nuggets at Lakers, Monday, May 22 (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Game 5: Lakers at Nuggets, Wednesday, May 24 (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)*

Game 6: Nuggets at Lakers, Friday, May 26 (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)*

Game 7: Lakers at Nuggets, Sunday, May 28 (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)*

Eastern Conference Finals – No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 8 Heat

