2023 NBA playoffs scores, results, series schedules: Warriors knock Kings out in Game 7; Lakers await champs





The NBA playoffs persisted on Sunday as the second one around started and the primary around got here to an in depth. The day began with the Heat frightening the Knicks in the primary sport in their second-round series at Madison Square Garden. Later, the protecting champion Golden State Warriors defeated the Sacramento Kings 120-100 in the primary Game 7 of the playoffs, with Stephen Curry scoring an outstanding 50 issues. The sixth-seeded Warriors now transfer on to stand the seventh-seeded Lakers. The first sport of the 76ers vs. Celtics series shall be performed on Monday.

If you might be looking to stay alongside of the NBA playoffs, we have now equipped the newest effects and entire schedules for each and every series underneath. All occasions are indexed in Eastern Standard Time, and video games airing on ESPN, ABC, and NBA TV may also be streamed on fuboTV (take a look at without cost).

Sunday’s Schedule

Game 1: Heat 108, Knicks 101

Game 7: Warriors 120, Kings 100

- Advertisement -

Series-by-Series Schedules

Eastern Conference Semifinals

No. 5 Knicks vs. No. 8 Heat (Miami leads 1-0)

Game 1: Heat 108, Knicks 101

Game 2: Heat at Knicks, Tuesday, May 2 (7:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 3: Knicks at Heat, Saturday, May 6 (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Game 4: Knicks at Heat, Monday, May 8 (7:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 5: Heat at Knicks, Wednesday, May 10 (TBD)*

Game 6: Knicks at Heat, Friday, May 12 (TBD)*

Game 7: Heat at Knicks, Monday, May 15 (TBD)*

No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 3 76ers

Game 1: 76ers at Celtics, Monday, May 1 (7:30 p.m. TNT)

Game 2: 76ers at Celtics, Wednesday, May 3 (8 p.m. TNT)

Game 3: Celtics at 76ers, Friday, May 5 (7:30 p.m. ESPN)

Game 4: Celtics at 76ers, Sunday, May 7 (3:30 p.m. ESPN)

Game 5: 76ers at Celtics, TBD, (TNT)*

Game 6: Celtics at 76ers, TBD, (ESPN)*

Game 7: 76ers at Celtics, TBD, TBD*

Western Conference Semifinals

No. 1 Nuggets vs. No. 4 Suns



