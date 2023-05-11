2023 NBA playoffs scores, results, series schedules: Warriors, Knicks win to force Game 6; Anthony Davis hurt





The 2023 NBA playoffs are heating up with 4 groups – the Lakers, Heat, 76ers, and Nuggets – only one win clear of attaining the convention finals. However, their combatants – the Warriors, Knicks, Celtics, and Suns – are preventing onerous to stay within the playoffs. The Warriors pulled off a win in opposition to the Lakers in Game 5, forcing a Game 6, thank you to some precious manufacturing from gamers rather than Stephen Curry. Unfortunately for the Lakers, Anthony Davis neglected many of the fourth quarter after taking an unintentional forearm to the pinnacle. The Knicks additionally fought onerous of their first removal sport in opposition to the Heat, defeating them with Jimmy Butler within the lineup.

Thursday night time’s NBA playoff agenda contains two pivotal Game 6 matchups: Celtics vs. 76ers adopted by way of Nuggets vs. Suns. Want to keep up-to-date with the NBA playoffs? Check out the most recent effects, series-by-series schedules, and streaming information beneath.

Note that each one occasions indexed are Eastern, and video games on ESPN, ABC, and NBA TV may also be streamed on fuboTV (check out totally free).

- Advertisement -

Eastern Conference semifinals:

No. 5 Knicks vs. No. 8 Heat (Miami leads 3-2)

Game 1: Heat 108, Knicks 101

Game 2: Knicks 111, Heat 105

Game 3: Heat 105, Knicks 86

Game 4: Heat 109, Knicks 101

Game 5: Knicks 112, Heat 103

Game 6: Knicks at Heat, Friday, May 12 (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Game 7: Heat at Knicks, Monday, May 15 (8 p.m., TNT)*

No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 3 76ers (Philadelphia leads 3-2)

Game 1: 76ers 119, Celtics 115

Game 2: Celtics 121, 76ers 87

Game 3: Celtics 114, 76ers 102

Game 4: 76ers 116, Celtics 115 (OT)

Game 5: 76ers 115, Celtics 103

Game 6: Celtics at 76ers, Thursday, May 11 (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Game 7: 76ers at Celtics, Sunday, May 14, TBD*

- Advertisement -

Western Conference semifinals:

No. 1 Nuggets vs. No. 4 Suns (Denver leads 3-2)

Game 1: Nuggets 125, Suns 107

Game 2: Nuggets 97, Suns 87

Game 3: Suns 121, Nuggets 114

Game 4: Suns 129, Nuggets 124

Game 5: Nuggets 118, Suns 102

Game 6: Nuggets at Suns, Thursday, May 11 (10 p.m., ESPN)

Game 7: Suns at Nuggets, Sunday, May 14 (TBD)*

No. 6 Warriors vs. No.



