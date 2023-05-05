2023 NBA playoffs scores, results, series schedules: Warriors host Lakers for Game 2 on Thursday night





Currently, 8 groups are competing for the 2023 NBA championship identify. This week, 4 second-round matchups are going down together with Game 2 of Warriors-Lakers on Thursday night. The protecting champions, the Warriors, desire a victory at domestic to even the series after the LA Lakers and Anthony Davis received Game 1 and secured home-court benefit on Tuesday.

The different 3 second-round series will proceed this weekend. On Friday, Game 3s for 76ers-Celtics and Suns-Nuggets will happen. Boston picked up a triumph to even their series in opposition to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, whilst Denver has a 2-0 series benefit heading to Phoenix. The Knicks and Heat will proceed their series on Saturday in a 1-1 draw with Jimmy Butler hoping to play Game 3 for Miami.

For the ones taking a look to apply the NBA playoffs, the most recent effects and series-by-series schedules are to be had beneath. All occasions are indexed in Eastern Time. Games on ESPN, ABC, and NBA TV can also be streamed on fuboTV (check out for loose).

- Advertisement -

The agenda for Thursday’s suits come with Game 2: Lakers at Warriors, 9 p.m., ESPN (with Los Angeles main 1-0).

Series-by-Series schedules are as follows:

Eastern Conference Semifinals:

- Advertisement -

– No. 5 Knicks vs. No. 8 Heat (Series tied 1-1)

– Game 1: Heat 108, Knicks 101

– Game 2: Knicks 111, Heat 105

- Advertisement -

– Game 3: Knicks at Heat, Saturday, May 6 (3:30 p.m., ABC)

– Game 4: Knicks at Heat, Monday, May 8 (7:30 p.m., TNT)

– Game 5: Heat at Knicks, Wednesday, May 10 (TBD)

– Game 6: Knicks at Heat, Friday, May 12 (TBD)*

– Game 7: Heat at Knicks, Monday, May 15 (TBD)*

– No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 3 76ers (Series tied 1-1)

– Game 1: 76ers 119, Celtics 115

– Game 2: Celtics 121, 76ers 87

– Game 3: Celtics at 76ers, Friday, May 5 (7:30 p.m. ESPN)

– Game 4: Celtics at 76ers, Sunday, May 7 (3:30 p.m. ESPN)

– Game 5: 76ers at Celtics, TBD, (TNT)

– Game 6: Celtics at 76ers, TBD,



(*2*)