2023 NBA playoffs scores, results, series schedules, TV info: Lakers await Kings-Warriors winner

The NBA playoffs are ongoing with the second one spherical in growth and the primary spherical set to wrap up on Sunday. The Sacramento Kings host the protecting champions, the Golden State Warriors, within the first Game 7 of those playoffs with Sacramento hoping to protected its first series victory since 2004. Meanwhile, the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat are renewing their Eastern Conference playoff competition in New York with Game 1 scheduled at Madison Square Garden.

The 2d spherical of those playoffs has already begun with the Denver Nuggets, the highest seed within the West, defeating the Phoenix Suns in Game 1. The Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics are set to start out their series on Monday, whilst the Los Angeles Lakers await the Kings-Warriors winner with Game 1 in that series scheduled for Tuesday in Northern California.

For the ones looking to stay alongside of the NBA playoffs, the newest effects, in addition to series-by-series schedules and streaming information, will also be discovered under. All occasions indexed are Eastern. Games on ESPN, ABC and NBA TV will also be streamed survive fuboTV (take a look at without cost).