2023 NBA playoffs: Scores, results, series schedules, times; Grizzlies, Bucks get Game 2 wins to even series

The 2023 NBA playoffs rolled on Wednesday evening with a trio of Game 2s. Things began in Memphis, the place the second-seeded Grizzlies crowned the Lakers with out the services and products of Ja Morant. There was once every other big name damage to watch in Milwaukee, the place Giannis Antetokounmpo overlooked Game 2 due to a again damage however the Bucks took care of industrial with out him. Wednesday’s motion closes out in Denver, the place the top-seeded Nuggets are hoping to cruise to every other win in opposition to the eighth-seeded Timberwolves.

The Celtics, Cavaliers and Suns had been all winners at house on Tuesday evening. Boston went up 2-0 over the Hawks, whilst Cleveland and Phoenix evened their respective series in opposition to the Knicks and Clippers. The 76ers and Kings had been each victorious on Monday evening, and they’re going to have the risk to take commanding 3-0 series leads on Thursday in opposition to the Nets and Warriors. Golden State, the protecting champs, are down 0-2 in a series for the primary time within the Stephen Curry generation and won’t have big name veteran Draymond Green in Game 3 after the NBA introduced a suspension on Tuesday evening.

The Boston Celtics are rolling throughout the first spherical of the 2023 NBA playoffs. The protecting Eastern Conference champions are up 2-0 at the Atlanta Hawks after their 119-106 victory in Game 2 Tuesday evening. Jayson Tatum led the way in which with 29 issues for Boston who as a crew produced spectacular taking pictures splits of 55.8/45.5/80. Atlanta’s trio of Dejounte Murray, Trae Young and De’Andre Hunter scored a blended 71 issues, however the Hawks’ intensity has simply been no fit for that of the Celtics.

The Cavaliers evened their series with the Knicks at 1, win a 107-90 victory, in the back of an incredible efficiency from Darius Garland, who led all scorers with 32 issues, together with six 3s. Garland and Caris LeVert (24 issues) blended to knock down 51.5% in their 3-point pictures. It was once additionally Cleveland’s first postseason victory that didn’t contain LeBron James since April 1998. Shooting woes plagued the Knicks starters, as none of them shot 50%. Julius Randle (40%) scored 22 issues and Jalen Brunson (29%) scored 20 issues.

Below is a handy guide a rough take a look at Wednesday’s rankings and Thursday’s slate adopted by means of a series-by-series time table for the entire first spherical.

All instances indexed are Eastern. Games on ESPN, ABC and NBA TV may also be streamed on fuboTV (check out without spending a dime).

Tuesday’s effects

Game 2 : Celtics 119, Hawks 106 (Boston leads 2-0)

: Celtics 119, Hawks 106 (Boston leads 2-0) Game 2 : Cavaliers 107, Knicks 90 (Series tied 1-1)

: Cavaliers 107, Knicks 90 (Series tied 1-1) Game 2: Suns 123, Clippers 109 (Series tied 1-1)

Wednesday’s time table

Game 2 : Lakers at Grizzlies, 7:30 p.m., TNT (Series tied 1-1)

: Lakers at Grizzlies, 7:30 p.m., TNT (Series tied 1-1) Game 2 : Heat at Bucks, 9 p.m., NBA TV (Series tied 1-1)

: Heat at Bucks, 9 p.m., NBA TV (Series tied 1-1) Game 2: Wolves at Nuggets, 10 p.m., TNT (Denver leads 1-0)

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Bucks vs. No. 8 Heat (Series tied 1-1)

Game 1: Heat 130, Bucks 117

Game 2: Bucks 138, Heat 122

Game 3: Bucks at Heat, Saturday, April 22 (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Game 4: Bucks at Heat, Monday, April 24 (TBD)

Game 5: Heat at Bucks, Wednesday, April 26 (TBD)*

Game 6: Bucks at Heat, Friday, April 28 (TBD)*

Game 7: Heat at Bucks, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*

No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 7 Hawks (Boston leads 2-0)

Game 1: Celtics 112, Hawks 99

Game 2: Celtics 119, Hawks 106

Game 3: Celtics at Hawks, Friday, April 21 (7 p.m., ESPN)

Game 4: Celtics at Hawks, Sunday, April 23 (7 p.m. TNT)

Game 5: Hawks at Celtics, Tuesday, April 25 (TBD)*

Game 6: Celtics at Hawks, Thursday, April 27 (TBD)*

Game 7: Hawks at Celtics, Saturday, April 29 (TBD)*

No. 3 76ers vs. No. 6 Nets (Philadelphia leads 2-0)

Game 1: 76ers 121, Nets 101

Game 2: 76ers 96, Nets 84

Game 3: 76ers at Nets, Thursday, April 20 (7:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 4: 76ers at Nets, Saturday, April 22 (1 p.m., TNT)

Game 5: Nets at 76ers, Monday, April 24 (TBD)*

Game 6: 76ers at Nets, Thursday, April 27 (TBD)*

Game 7: Nets at 76ers, Saturday, April 29 (TBD)*

No. 4 Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Knicks (Series tied 1-1)

Game 1: Knicks 101, Cavaliers 97

Game 2: Cavaliers 107, Knicks 90

Game 3: Cavaliers at Knicks, Friday, April 21 (8:30 p.m., ABC)

Game 4: Cavaliers at Knicks, Sunday, April 23 (1 p.m., ABC)

Game 5: Knicks at Cavaliers, Wednesday, April 26 (TBD)

Game 6: Cavaliers at Knicks, Friday, April 28 (TBD)*

Game 7: Knicks at Cavaliers, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*

Western Conference

Game 1: Nuggets 109, Timberwolves 80

Game 2: Timberwolves at Nuggets, Wednesday, April 19 (10 p.m., TNT)

Game 3: Nuggets at Timberwolves, Friday, April 21 (9:30 p.m., ESPN)

Game 4: Nuggets at Timberwolves, Sunday, April 23 (9:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 5: Timberwolves at Nuggets, Tuesday, April 25 (TBD)*

Game 6: Nuggets at Timberwolves, Thursday, April 27 (TBD)*

Game 7: Timberwolves at Nuggets, Saturday, April 29 (TBD)*

No. 2 Grizzlies vs. No. 7 Lakers (Series tied 1-1)

Game 1: Lakers 128, Grizzlies 112

Game 2: Grizzlies 103, Lakers 93

Game 3: Grizzlies at Lakers, Saturday, April 22 (10 p.m., ESPN)

Game 4: Grizzlies at Lakers, Monday, April 24 (TBD)

Game 5: Lakers at Grizzlies, Wednesday, April 26 (TBD)*

Game 6: Grizzlies at Lakers, Friday, April 28 (TBD)*

Game 7: Lakers at Grizzlies, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*

No. 3 Kings vs. No. 6 Warriors (Sacramento leads 2-0)

Game 1: Kings 126, Warriors 123

Game 2: Kings 114, Warriors 106

Game 3: Kings at Warriors, Thursday, April 20 (10 p.m., TNT)

Game 4: Kings at Warriors, Sunday, April 23 (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Game 5: Warriors at Kings, Wednesday, April 26 (TBD)*

Game 6: Kings at Warriors, Friday, April 28 (TBD)*

Game 7: Warriors at Kings, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*

No. 4 Suns vs. No. 5 Clippers (Series tied 1-1)

Game 1: Clippers 115, Suns 110

Game 2: Suns 123, Clippers 109

Game 3: Suns at Clippers, Thursday, April 20 (10:30 p.m., NBA TV)

Game 4: Suns at Clippers, Saturday, April 22 (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Game 5: Clippers at Suns, Tuesday, April 25 (TBD)

Game 6: Suns at Clippers, Thursday, April 27 (TBD)*

Game 7: Clippers at Suns, Saturday, April 29 (TBD)*

* – if important

2023 NBA playoff bracket