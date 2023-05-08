2023 NBA playoffs scores, results, series schedules: Suns pull even with Nuggets; James Harden lifts 76ers





There are these days 8 groups competing for the 2023 NBA championship identify. On Sunday, the Phoenix Suns received an intense sport in opposition to the Denver Nuggets, all over which two-time MVP Nikola Jokic scored 53 playoff career-high issues and were given right into a scuffle with Suns’ proprietor Mat Ishbia, who in brief refused to surrender the basketball after it went out of bounds. The Suns tied the series and the Nuggets will host Game 5 on Tuesday evening. Meanwhile, the 76ers received a nail-biting additional time sport in opposition to the Boston Celtics with the assistance of a James Harden 3-pointer with simply 19 seconds left at the clock. Although Boston’s Marcus Smart sank a 3-pointer as neatly, it used to be made up our minds to had been launched after the cut-off date used to be up. The series returns to Boston for Game 5.

On Monday evening, each the Lakers and Heat have the option to head up 3-1 of their respective series in opposition to the Warriors and Knicks, with each groups internet hosting Game 4. To be sure to’re up-to-date with the NBA playoffs, we’ve got the most recent effects, alongside with series-by-series schedules and streaming information under. All occasions are indexed as Eastern Time. Games that air on ESPN, ABC, and NBA TV will also be streamed on fuboTV.

Here is the agenda for Monday’s video games:

Game 4: Knicks at Heat, 7:30 p.m., TNT (Miami leads 2-1)

Game 4: Warriors at Lakers, 10 p.m., TNT (Los Angeles leads 2-1)

Series-by-Series schedules:

Eastern Conference semifinals:

No. 5 Knicks vs. No. 8 Heat (Miami leads 2-1)

– Game 1: Heat 108, Knicks 101

– Game 2: Knicks 111, Heat 105

– Game 3: Heat 105, Knicks 86

– Game 4: Knicks at Heat, Monday, May 8 (7:30 p.m., TNT)

– Game 5: Heat at Knicks, Wednesday, May 10 (7:30 p.m., TNT)

– Game 6: Knicks at Heat, Friday, May 12 (TBD, ESPN)*

– Game 7: Heat at Knicks, Monday, May 15 (8 p.m., TNT)

No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 3 76ers (Series tied 2-2)

