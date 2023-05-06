2023 NBA playoffs scores, results, series schedules: Sixers host Celtics in Game 3 on Friday night





There are these days 8 groups competing for the 2023 NBA name. This week, 4 second-round matchups are scheduled to happen, with Game 3 of the Sixers-Celtics matchup set for Friday night. The series between those two groups is these days tied at 1-1, and the victor of Friday’s recreation in (*3*) will likely be in keep watch over of the series. The Knicks and Heat will resume their 1-1 series on Saturday with Jimmy Butler hoping to play for Miami. Additionally, the Suns-Nuggets and Celtics-76ers series will proceed this weekend, with Boston and Denver each conserving series leads.

For the ones looking to stay alongside of the NBA playoffs, the newest effects and series schedules may also be discovered underneath. All indexed occasions are in Eastern Standard Time, and video games on ESPN, ABC, and NBA TV may also be streamed the use of fuboTV (which provides a loose trial).

Friday’s Schedule:

Game 3: Celtics at 76ers, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (Series tied 1-1)

Game 3: Nuggets at Suns, 10 p.m., ESPN (Denver leads series 2-0)

Series-by-Series Schedules:

Eastern Conference semifinals:

No. 5 Knicks vs. No. 8 Heat (Series tied 1-1)

Game 1: Heat 108, Knicks 101

Game 2: Knicks 111, Heat 105

Game 3: Knicks at Heat, Saturday, May 6 (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Game 4: Knicks at Heat, Monday, May 8 (7:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 5: Heat at Knicks, Wednesday, May 10 (TBD)

Game 6: Knicks at Heat, Friday, May 12 (TBD)*

Game 7: Heat at Knicks, Monday, May 15 (TBD)*

No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 3 76ers (Series tied 1-1)

Game 1: 76ers 119, Celtics 115

Game 2: Celtics 121, 76ers 87

Game 3: Celtics at 76ers, Friday, May 5 (7:30 p.m. ESPN)

Game 4: Celtics at 76ers, Sunday, May 7 (3:30 p.m. ESPN)

Game 5: 76ers at Celtics, TBD, (TNT)

Game 6: Celtics at 76ers, TBD, (ESPN)*

Game



