2023 NBA playoffs scores, results, series schedules: Heat oust Knicks, wait for Celtics-76ers; Lakers advance





rewrite this content material with complete period and stay HTML tags Three of the 4 spots within the convention finals at the moment are set. The Heat held off the Knicks to develop into handiest the second one No. 8 seed — becoming a member of the 1999 Knicks — to succeed in the 3rd around. They will face the winner of Sunday’s Game 7 between the Celtics and 76ers. That series will get started Wednesday.In the Western Conference, the Lakers eradicated the protecting champion Warriors and can now take at the Nuggets. That series will get started on Tuesday in Denver. The Lakers matched the Heat in turning into the primary two play-in groups to succeed in the convention finals.Trying to stay alongside of the NBA playoffs? We have the most recent effects, in addition to series-by-series schedules and streaming information underneath.All instances indexed are Eastern. Games on ESPN and ABC may also be streamed on fuboTV (take a look at for loose). Friday’s effectsGame 6: Heat 96, Knicks 92 (Miami wins 4-2)Game 6: Lakers 122, Warriors 101 (Los Angeles wins 4-2)Sunday’s time tableGame 7: 76ers at Celtics, 3:30 p.m., ABC (Series tied 3-3)Series-by-Series schedulesEastern Conference semifinalsNo. 5 Knicks vs. No. 8 Heat (Miami wins 4-2)Game 1: Heat 108, Knicks 101Game 2: Knicks 111, Heat 105Game 3: Heat 105, Knicks 86Game 4: Heat 109, Knicks 101Game 5: Knicks 112, Heat 103Game 6: Heat 96, Knicks 92No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 3 76ers (Series tied 3-3)Game 1: 76ers 119, Celtics 115Game 2: Celtics 121, 76ers 87Game 3: Celtics 114, 76ers 102Game 4: 76ers 116, Celtics 115 (OT)Game 5: 76ers 115, Celtics 103Game 6: Celtics 95, 76ers 86Game 7: 76ers at Celtics, Sunday, May 14, 3:30 p.m. ABCEastern Conference finalsGame 1: Heat at Celtics or 76ers, Wednesday, May 17, 8:30 p.m., TNTGame 2: Heat at Celtics or 76ers, Friday, May 19, 8:30 p.m., TNTGame 3: Celtics or 76ers at Heat, Sunday, May 21, 8:30 p.m., TNTGame 4: Celtics or 76ers at Heat, Tuesday, May 23, 8:30 p.m., TNTGame 5: Heat at Celtics or 76ers, Thursday, May 25, 8:30 p.m., TNT*Game 6: Celtics or 76ers at Heat, Saturday, May 27, 8:30 p.m., TNT*Game 7: Heat at Celtics or 76ers, Monday, May 29, 8:30 p.m., TNT* * – if essentialWestern Conference semifinalsNo. 1 Nuggets vs. No. 4 Suns (Denver wins 4-2)Game 1: Nuggets 125, Suns 107Game 2: Nuggets 97, Suns 87Game 3: Suns 121, Nuggets 114Game 4: Suns 129, Nuggets 124Game 5: Nuggets 118, Suns 102Game 6: Nuggets 125, Suns 100No. 6 Warriors vs. No. 7 Lakers (Los Angeles wins 4-2)Game 1: Lakers 117, Warriors 112Game 2: Warriors 127, Lakers 100Game 3: Lakers 127, Warriors 97Game 4: Lakers 104, Warriors 101Game 5: Warriors 121, Lakers 106Game 6: Lakers 122, Warriors 101Western Conference finalsGame 1: Lakers at Nuggets, Tuessday, May 16, 8:30 p.m., ESPNGame 2: Lakers at Nuggets, Thursday, May 18, 8:30 p.m., ESPNGame 3: Nuggets at Lakers, Saturday, May 20, 8:30 p.m., ABCGame 4: Nuggets at Lakers, Monday, May 22, 8:30 p.m., ESPNGame 5: Lakers at Nuggets, Wednesday, May 24, 8:30 p.m., ESPN*Game 6: Nuggets at Lakers, Friday, May 26, 8:30 p.m., ESPN*Game 7: Lakers at Nuggets, Sunday, May 28, 8:30 p.m., ESPN* * – if necessaryFirst-round effectsNo. 1 Bucks vs. No. 8 Heat (Miami wins 4-1)Game 1: Heat 130, Bucks 117Game 2: Bucks 138, Heat 122Game 3: Heat 121, Bucks 99Game 4: Heat 119, Bucks 114Game 5: Heat 128, Bucks 126 (OT)No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 7 Hawks (Boston wins 4-2)Game 1: Celtics 112, Hawks 99Game 2: Celtics 119, Hawks 106Game 3: Hawks 130, Celtics 122Game 4: Celtics 129, Hawks 101Game 5: Hawks 119, Celtics 117Game 6: Celtics 128, Hawks 120No. 3 76ers vs. No. 6 Nets (Philadelphia wins 4-0)Game 1: 76ers 121, Nets 101Game 2: 76ers 96, Nets 84Game 3: 76ers 102, Nets 97Game 4: 76ers 96, Nets 88 No. 4 Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Knicks (New York wins 4-1)Game 1: Knicks 101, Cavaliers 97Game 2: Cavaliers 107, Knicks 90Game 3: Knicks 99, Cavaliers 79Game 4: Knicks 102, Cavaliers 93Game 5: Knicks 106, Cavaliers 95Game 1: Nuggets 109, Timberwolves 80Game 2: Nuggets 122, Timberwolves 113Game 3: Nuggets 120, Timberwolves 111Game 4: Timberwolves 114, Nuggets 108 (OT)Game 5: Nuggets 112, Timberwolves 109No. 2 Grizzlies vs. No. 7 Lakers (Los Angeles wins 4-2)Game 1: Lakers 128, Grizzlies 112Game 2: Grizzlies 103, Lakers 93Game 3: Lakers 111, Grizzlies 101Game 4: Lakers 117, Grizzlies 111 (OT)Game 5: Grizzlies 116, Lakers 99Game 6: Lakers 125, Grizzlies 85 No. 3 Kings vs. No. 6 Warriors (Golden State wins 4-3)Game 1: Kings 126, Warriors 123Game 2: Kings 114, Warriors 106Game 3: Warriors 114, Kings 97Game 4: Warriors 126, Kings 125Game 5: Warriors 123, Kings 116Game 6: Kings 118, Warriors 99Game 7: Warriors 120, Kings 100No. 4 Suns vs. No. 5 Clippers (Phoenix wins 4-1)Game 1: Clippers 115, Suns 110Game 2: Suns 123, Clippers 109Game 3: Suns 129, Clippers 124Game 4: Suns 112, Clippers 100Game 5: Suns 136, Clippers 1302023 NBA playoff bracket Kim O’Reilly, CBS Sports require.config({“baseUrl”:”https://sportsfly.cbsistatic.com/fly-0470/bundles/sportsmediajs/js-build”,”config”:{“version”:{“fly/components/accordion”:”1.0″,”fly/components/alert”:”1.0″,”fly/components/base”:”1.0″,”fly/components/carousel”:”1.0″,”fly/components/dropdown”:”1.0″,”fly/components/fixate”:”1.0″,”fly/components/form-validate”:”1.0″,”fly/components/image-gallery”:”1.0″,”fly/components/iframe-messenger”:”1.0″,”fly/components/load-more”:”1.0″,”fly/components/load-more-article”:”1.0″,”fly/components/load-more-scroll”:”1.0″,”fly/components/loading”:”1.0″,”fly/components/modal”:”1.0″,”fly/components/modal-iframe”:”1.0″,”fly/components/network-bar”:”1.0″,”fly/components/poll”:”1.0″,”fly/components/search-player”:”1.0″,”fly/components/social-button”:”1.0″,”fly/components/social-counts”:”1.0″,”fly/components/social-links”:”1.0″,”fly/components/tabs”:”1.0″,”fly/components/video”:”1.0″,”fly/libs/easy-xdm”:”2.4.17.1″,”fly/libs/jquery.cookie”:”1.2″,”fly/libs/jquery.throttle-debounce”:”1.1″,”fly/libs/jquery.widget”:”1.9.2″,”fly/libs/omniture.s-code”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/jquery-mobile-init”:”1.0″,”fly/libs/jquery.mobile”:”1.3.2″,”fly/libs/backbone”:”1.0.0″,”fly/libs/underscore”:”1.5.1″,”fly/libs/jquery.easing”:”1.3″,”fly/managers/ad”:”2.0″,”fly/managers/components”:”1.0″,”fly/managers/cookie”:”1.0″,”fly/managers/debug”:”1.0″,”fly/managers/geo”:”1.0″,”fly/managers/gpt”:”4.3″,”fly/managers/history”:”2.0″,”fly/managers/madison”:”1.0″,”fly/managers/social-authentication”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/data-prefix”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/data-selector”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/function-natives”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/guid”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/log”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/object-helper”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/string-helper”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/string-vars”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/url-helper”:”1.0″,”libs/jshashtable”:”2.1″,”libs/select2″:”3.5.1″,”libs/jsonp”:”2.4.0″,”libs/jquery/mobile”:”1.4.5″,”libs/modernizr.custom”:”2.6.2″,”libs/velocity”:”1.2.2″,”libs/dataTables”:”1.10.6″,”libs/dataTables.fixedColumns”:”3.0.4″,”libs/dataTables.fixedHeader”:”2.1.2″,”libs/dateformat”:”1.0.3″,”libs/waypoints/infinite”:”3.1.1″,”libs/waypoints/inview”:”3.1.1″,”libs/waypoints/jquery.waypoints”:”3.1.1″,”libs/waypoints/sticky”:”3.1.1″,”libs/jquery/dotdotdot”:”1.6.1″,”libs/jquery/flexslider”:”2.1″,”libs/jquery/lazyload”:”1.9.3″,”libs/jquery/maskedinput”:”1.3.1″,”libs/jquery/marquee”:”1.3.1″,”libs/jquery/numberformatter”:”1.2.3″,”libs/jquery/placeholder”:”0.2.4″,”libs/jquery/scrollbar”:”0.1.6″,”libs/jquery/tablesorter”:”2.0.5″,”libs/jquery/touchswipe”:”1.6.18″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.core”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.draggable”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.mouse”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.position”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.slider”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.sortable”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.touch-punch”:”0.2.3″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.autocomplete”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.accordion”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.tabs”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.menu”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.dialog”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.resizable”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.button”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.tooltip”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.effects”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.datepicker”:”1.11.4″}},”shim”:{“liveconnection/managers/connection”:{“deps”:[“liveconnection/libs/sockjs-0.3.4″]},”liveconnection/libs/sockjs-0.3.4”:{“exports”:”SockJS”},”libs/setValueFromArray”:{“exports”:”set”},”libs/getValueFromArray”:{“exports”:”get”},”fly/libs/jquery.mobile-1.3.2″:[“version!fly/utils/jquery-mobile-init”],”libs/backbone.marionette”:{“deps”:[“jquery”,”version!fly/libs/underscore”,”version!fly/libs/backbone”],”exports”:”Marionette”},”fly/libs/underscore-1.5.1″:{“exports”:”_”},”fly/libs/backbone-1.0.0″:{“deps”:[“version!fly/libs/underscore”,”jquery”],”exports”:”Backbone”},”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.tabs-1.11.4″:[“jquery”,”version!libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.core”,”version!fly/libs/jquery.widget”],”libs/jquery/flexslider-2.1″:[“jquery”],”libs/dataTables.fixedColumns-3.0.4″:[“jquery”,”version!libs/dataTables”],”libs/dataTables.fixedHeader-2.1.2″:[“jquery”,”version!libs/dataTables”],”https://sports.cbsimg.net/js/CBSi/app/VideoPlayer/AdobePass-min.js”:[“https://sports.cbsimg.net/js/CBSi/util/Utils-min.js”]},”map”:{“*”:{“adobe-pass”:”https://sports.cbsimg.net/js/CBSi/app/VideoPlayer/AdobePass-min.js”,”facebook”:”https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js”,”facebook-debug”:”https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/all/debug.js”,”google”:”https://apis.google.com/js/plusone.js”,”google-csa”:”https://www.google.com/adsense/search/async-ads.js”,”google-javascript-api”:”https://www.google.com/jsapi”,”google-client-api”:”https://accounts.google.com/gsi/client”,”gpt”:”https://securepubads.g.doubleclick.net/tag/js/gpt.js”,”hlsjs”:”https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/hls.js/1.0.7/hls.js”,”recaptcha”:”https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api.js?onload=loadRecaptcha&render=explicit”,”recaptcha_ajax”:”https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api/js/recaptcha_ajax.js”,”supreme-golf”:”https://sgapps-staging.supremegolf.com/search/assets/js/bundle.js”,”taboola”:”https://cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/cbsinteractive-cbssports/loader.js”,”twitter”:”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js”,”video-avia”:”https://vidtech.cbsinteractive.com/avia-js/2.11.3/player/avia.min.js”,”video-avia-ui”:”https://vidtech.cbsinteractive.com/avia-js/2.11.3/plugins/ui/avia.ui.min.js”,”video-avia-gam”:”https://vidtech.cbsinteractive.com/avia-js/2.11.3/plugins/gam/avia.gam.min.js”,”video-avia-hls”:”https://vidtech.cbsinteractive.com/avia-js/2.11.3/plugins/hls/avia.hls.min.js”,”video-avia-playlist”:”https://vidtech.cbsinteractive.com/avia-js/2.11.3/plugins/playlist/avia.playlist.min.js”,”video-ima3″:”https://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/sdkloader/ima3.js”,”video-ima3-dai”:”https://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/sdkloader/ima3_dai.js”,”video-utils”:”https://sports.cbsimg.net/js/CBSi/util/Utils-min.js”,”video-vast-tracking”:”https://vidtech.cbsinteractive.com/sb55/vast-js/vtg-vast-client.js”}},”waitSeconds”:300});



