2023 NBA playoffs scores, results, series schedules: Celtics top 76ers, will face Heat next; Lakers advance





All 4 spots within the convention finals had been made up our minds for the 2023 NBA playoffs. The Miami Heat become the second one No. 8 seed crew to advance to the 3rd spherical after surpassing the New York Knicks. They will now face off in opposition to the Boston Celtics, who ruled the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 led through Jayson Tatum. This highly-anticipated series will start on Wednesday.

On the Western Conference aspect, the Los Angeles Lakers eradicated the protecting champions, the Golden State Warriors, and will take at the Denver Nuggets within the upcoming series beginning Tuesday in Denver. This places each the Heat and Lakers within the historical past books as the primary two play-in groups to achieve the convention finals.

Stay up-to-date with the entire newest effects and schedules for each and every series under. All occasions are indexed in Eastern Standard Time, and video games on ESPN and ABC can also be streamed on fuboTV (take a look at it totally free).

Sunday’s ratings:

– Game 7: Celtics 112, 76ers 88 (Boston wins series 4-3)

Series-by-Series schedules:

Eastern Conference Semifinals:

– No. 5 Knicks vs. No. 8 Heat (Miami wins 4-2)

Game 1: Heat 108, Knicks 101

Game 2: Knicks 111, Heat 105

Game 3: Heat 105, Knicks 86

Game 4: Heat 109, Knicks 101

Game 5: Knicks 112, Heat 103

Game 6: Heat 96, Knicks 92

– No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 3 76ers (Boston wins 4-3)

Game 1: 76ers 119, Celtics 115

Game 2: Celtics 121, 76ers 87

Game 3: Celtics 114, 76ers 102

Game 4: 76ers 116, Celtics 115 (OT)

Game 5: 76ers 115, Celtics 103

Game 6: Celtics 95, 76ers 86

Game 7: Celtics



