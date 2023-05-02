2023 NBA playoffs scores, results, series schedules: Celtics host 76ers; Nuggets looking for 2-0 lead vs. Suns





There are 8 groups that stay within the operating for the 2023 NBA championship name. This week, 4 second-round matchups will happen, together with the 76ers-Celtics and Suns-Nuggets video games on Monday night time. In Boston, it’s Game 1 with Joel Embiid anticipated to be absent because of a knee factor. It is Game 2 in Denver with Kevin Durant and the Phoenix workforce hoping to even the rating.

The Lakers-Warriors are within the different series within the Western department, and it’s set to start out on Tuesday following the protecting champions’ Game 7 win over the Kings on Sunday. The Knicks-Heat recreation started on Sunday at Madison Square Garden, with Miami inflicting an dissatisfied by means of profitable Game 1.

If you are attempting to stick up to date with the NBA playoffs, we have now all of the newest effects, in addition to schedules and streaming information for every series indexed under. All instances supplied are in Eastern Standard Time. You can watch ESPN, ABC, and NBA TV video games by way of the fuboTV platform (you’ll check out it for unfastened).

On Monday, the agenda is as follows:

Game 1: 76ers at Celtics at 7:30 p.m. on TNT

Game 2: Suns at Nuggets at 10 p.m. on TNT (Denver leads 1-0)

The agenda for every of the series are as follows:

Eastern Conference Semifinals:

No. 5 Knicks vs. No. 8 Heat (Miami leads 1-0)

Game 1: Heat 108, Knicks 101

Game 2: Heat at Knicks on Tuesday, May 2 (7:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 3: Knicks at Heat on Saturday, May 6 (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Game 4: Knicks at Heat on Monday, May 8 (7:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 5: Heat at Knicks on Wednesday, May 10 (TBD)*

Game 6: Knicks at Heat on Friday, May 12 (TBD)*

Game 7: Heat at Knicks on Monday, May 15 (TBD)*

No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 3 76ers

Game 1: 76ers at Celtics on Monday, May 1 (7:30 p.m. on TNT)

Game 2: 76ers at Celtics on Wednesday, May 3 (8 p.m. on TNT)

Game 3: Celtics at 76ers on Friday, May 5 (7:30 p.m. on ESPN)

