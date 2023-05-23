2023 NBA playoffs scores, results: Nuggets finish off sweep of Lakers; Heat up 3-0 on Celtics





The Denver Nuggets have made historical past through attaining the NBA Finals for the primary time in franchise historical past, after beating the Los Angeles Lakers in a sweep. Despite a surprising efficiency through LeBron James, the Nuggets controlled to stay up with the Lakers to protected their position within the Finals. They will face the winner of the Eastern Conference finals, which is these days being ruled through Miami Heat who these days dangle a 3-0 lead over the Boston Celtics. Tuesday may just see the figures alternate, because the Miami Heat may just doubtlessly finish off the sequence with every other victory. No crew has ever come again from a 3-0 deficit to win a sequence within the NBA playoff historical past.

For the ones looking to catch up with the entire NBA playoff motion, we have now the most recent effects, in addition to series-by-series schedules and streaming data indexed under. All instances discussed are Eastern. If you need to flow ESPN and ABC video games, you’ll achieve this through attempting fubo at no cost.

Eastern Conference finals agenda:

No.2 Celtics vs. No. 8 Heat (Miami leads 3-0)

Game 1: Heat 123, Celtics 116

Game 2: Heat 111, Celtics 105

Game 3: Heat 128, Celtics 102

Game 4: Celtics at Heat, Tuesday, May 23 (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 5: Heat at Celtics, Thursday, May 25 (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT)*

Game 6: Celtics at Heat, Saturday, May 27 (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT)*

Game 7: Heat at Celtics, Monday, May 29 (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT)*

Western Conference finals effects:

No. 1 Nuggets vs. No. 7 Lakers (Denver wins 4-0)

Game 1: Nuggets 132, Lakers 126

Game 2: Nuggets 108, Lakers 103

Game 3: Nuggets 119, Lakers 109

Game 4: Nuggets 113, Lakers 111

Eastern Conference second-round effects:

No. 5 Knicks vs. No. 8 Heat (Miami wins 4-2)

Game 1: Heat 108, Knicks 101

Game 2: Knicks 111, Heat 105

Game 3: Heat 105, Knicks 86

Game 4: Heat 109, Knicks 101

Game 5: Knicks 112, Heat 103

Game 6: Heat 96, Knicks 92

No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 3 76ers (Boston wins 4-3)

Game 1: 76ers 119, Celtics 115

Game 2: Celtics 121, 76ers 87

Game 3: Celtics 114, 76ers 102

Game 4: 76ers 116, Celtics 115 (OT)

Game 5: 76ers 115, Celtics 103

