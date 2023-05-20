2023 NBA playoffs scores, results: Heat take 2-0 lead on Celtics; Nuggets go up 2-0 on Lakers





The Miami Heat emerged victorious as soon as once more in Game 2 towards the Boston Celtics of their matchup at TD Garden on Friday, with Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin main the rate. With the collection now headed to South Beach, the Celtics face an uphill fight to climb out of the outlet they to find themselves in.

Meanwhile, within the Western Conference finals, Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets secured a 2-0 lead over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night time. Murray put up 37 issues, with 23 of the ones coming within the fourth quarter, as Denver remained unbeaten at house and moved to inside two wins of the NBA Finals.

To stay up with the NBA playoffs, take a look at the most recent effects and collection schedules underneath. All instances indexed are Eastern, and video games on ESPN and ABC may also be streamed on fubo (check out free of charge).

- Advertisement -

Conference Finals Schedules:

Nuggets vs. Lakers (Denver leads 2-0)

– Game 1: Nuggets 132, Lakers 126

– Game 2: Nuggets 108, Lakers 103

– Game 3: Nuggets at Lakers, Saturday, May 20 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

– Game 4: Nuggets at Lakers, Monday, May 22 (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

– Game 5: Lakers at Nuggets, Wednesday, May 24 (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)*

– Game 6: Nuggets at Lakers, Friday, May 26 (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)*

– Game 7: Lakers at Nuggets, Sunday, May 28 (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)*

- Advertisement -

Celtics vs. Heat (Miami leads 2-0)

– Game 1: Heat 123, Celtics 116

– Game 2: Heat 111, Celtics 105

– Game 3: Celtics at Heat, Sunday, May 21 (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

– Game 4: Celtics at Heat, Tuesday, May 23 (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

– Game 5: Heat at Celtics, Thursday, May 25 (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT)*

– Game 6: Celtics at Heat, Saturday, May 27 (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT)*

– Game 7: Heat at Celtics



