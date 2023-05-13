2023 NBA playoffs schedule, bracket: Lakers join Nuggets in Western Conference finals; Heat advance in East





The NBA had rather a ancient Friday night time. The Heat turned into the primary play-in staff to achieve the convention finals … after which not up to 3 hours later the Lakers turned into the second one staff to do it. Los Angeles advances to the 3rd spherical through defeating the Golden State Warriors, a staff that hadn't misplaced a playoff sequence outdoor of the NBA Finals in a decade.The Lakers will take at the Nuggets in the Western Conference finals, which can start in Denver on Tuesday. Back in the East, in beating the New York, Miami joins the 1999 Knicks as the one No. 8 seed to ever achieve the convention finals. Plus, the sequence victory offers the Heat back-to-back convention finals appearances and 3 in the closing 4 seasons. The closing convention finals slot will probably be decided Sunday afternoon when the Philadelphia 76ers talk over with the Boston Celtics in Game 7. The winner of that recreation will host the Heat Wednesday for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. The winner of that recreation will host the Heat Wednesday for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.As the bracket adjustments, we are maintaining a tally of the entirety you want to understand concerning the 2023 NBA playoffs. Below is the day by day playoff time table in addition to the former effects, the playoff bracket, dates, occasions and TV/streaming information. 2023 NBA playoff bracket Kim O’Reilly, CBS Sports All video games on ESPN, ABC and NBA TV may also be streamed on fubo (check out free of charge). All occasions Eastern.Friday, May 12Game 6: Heat 96, Knicks 92 (Miami wins 4-2)Game 6: Lakers 122, Warriors 101 (Los Angeles wins 4-2)Sunday, May 14Game 7: 76ers at Celtics, 3:30 p.m. ABC (Series tied 3-3)Tuesday, May 16Game 1: Lakers at Nuggets, 8:30 p.m., ESPNWednesday, May 17Game 1: Heat at Celtics or 76ers, 8:30 p.m., TNTThursday, May 18Game 2: Lakers at Nuggets, 8:30 p.m., ESPNFriday, May 19Game 2: Heat at Celtics or 76ers, 8:30 p.m., TNTSaturday, May 20Game 3: Nuggets at Lakers, 8:30 p.m., ABCSunday, May 21Game 3: Celtics or 76ers at Heat, 8:30 p.m., TNTMonday, May 22Game 4: Nuggets at Lakers, 8:30 p.m., ESPNTuesday, May 23Game 4: Celtics or 76ers at Heat, 8:30 p.m., TNTWednesday, May 24Game 5: Lakers at Nuggets, 8:30 p.m., ESPN (if important)Thursday, May 25Game 5: Heat at Celtics or 76ers, 8:30 p.m., TNT (if important)Friday, May 26Game 6: Nuggets at Lakers, 8:30 p.m., ESPN (if important)Saturday, May 27Game 6: Celtics or 76ers at Heat, 8:30 p.m., TNT (if important)Sunday, May 28Game 7: Lakers at Nuggets, 8:30 p.m., ESPN (if important)Monday, May 29Game 7: Heat at Celtics or 76ers, 8:30 p.m., TNT (if important)Thursday, June 1NBA Finals — Game 1: 8:30 p.m., ABCSunday, June 4NBA Finals — Game 2: 8 p.m., ABCWednesday, June 7NBA Finals — Game 3: 8:30 p.m., ABCFriday, June 9NBA Finals — Game 4: 8:30 p.m., ABCMonday, June 12NBA Finals — Game 5: 8:30 p.m., ABC (if important)Thursday, June 15NBA Finals — Game 6: 8:30 p.m., ABC (if important)Sunday, June 18NBA Finals — Game 7: 8 p.m., ABC (if important)NBA playoff effectsThursday, May 11Game 6: Celtics 95, 76ers 86 (Series tied 3-3)Game 6: Nuggets 125, Suns 100 (Denver wins 4-2)Wednesday, May 10Game 5: Knicks 112, Heat 103 (Miami leads 3-2)Game 5: Warriors 121, Lakers 106 (Los Angeles leads 3-2)Tuesday, May 9Game 5: 76ers 115, Celtics 103 (Philadelphia leads 3-2)Game 5: Nuggets 118, Suns 102 (Denver leads 3-2)Monday, May 8Game 4: Heat 109, Knicks 101 (Miami leads 3-1)Game 4: Lakers 104, Warriors 101 (Los Angeles leads 3-1)Sunday, May 7Game 4: 76ers 116, Celtics 115 (OT) (Series tied 2-2)Game 4: Suns 129, Nuggets 124 (Series tied 2-2)Saturday, May 6Game 3: Heat 105, Knicks 86 (Miami leads 2-1)Game 3: Lakers 127, Warriors 97 (Los Angeles leads 2-1)Friday, May 5Game 3: Celtics 114, 76ers 102 (Boston leads 2-1)Game 3: Suns 121, Nuggets 114 (Denver leads 2-1)Thursday, May 4Game 2: Warriors 127, Lakers 100 (Series tied 1-1)Wednesday, May 3Game 2: Celtics 121, 76ers 87 (Series tied 1-1)Tuesday, May 2Game 2: Knicks 111, Heat 105 (Series tied 1-1)Game 1: Lakers 117, Warriors 112 (Los Angeles leads 1-0)Monday, May 1Game 1: 76ers 119, Celtics 115 (Philadelphia leads 1-0)Game 2: Nuggets 97, Suns 87 (Denver leads 2-0)Sunday, April 30Game 1: Heat 108, Knicks 101 (Miami leads 1-0)Game 7: Warriors 120, Kings 100 (Golden State wins 4-3)Saturday, April 29Game 1: Nuggets 125, Suns 107 (Denver leads 1-0)Friday, April 28Game 6: Kings 118, Warriors 99 (Series tied 3-3)Game 6: Lakers 125, Grizzlies 85 (Los Angeles wins 4-2)Thursday, April 27Game 6: Celtics 128, Hawks 120 (Boston wins 4-2)Wednesday, April 26Game 5: Knicks 106, Cavaliers 95 (New York wins 4-1)Game 5: Grizzlies 116, Lakers 99 (Los Angeles leads 3-2)Game 5: Heat 128, Bucks 126 — OT (Miami wins 4-1)Game 5: Warriors 123, Kings 116 (Golden State leads 3-2)Tuesday, April 25Game 5: Hawks 119, Celtics, 117 (Boston leads 3-2)Game 5: Nuggets 112, Timberwolves 109 (Denver wins 4-1)Game 5: Suns 136, Clippers 130 (Phoenix wins 4-1)Monday, April 24Game 4: Heat 119, Bucks 114 (Miami leads 3-1)Game 4: Lakers 117, Grizzlies 111 — OT (Los Angeles leads 3-1)Sunday, April 23Game 4: Knicks 102, Cavaliers 93 (New York leads 3-1)Game 4: Warriors 126, Kings 125 (Series tied 2-2)Game 4: Celtics 129, Hawks 121 (Boston leads 3-1)Game 4: Timberwolves 114, Nuggets 108 — OT (Denver leads 3-1)Saturday, April 22Game 4: 76ers 96, Nets 88 (Philadelphia wins 4-0)Game 4: Suns 112, Clippers 100 (Phoenix leads 3-1)Game 3: Heat 121, Bucks 99 (Miami leads 2-1)Game 3: Lakers 111, Grizzlies 101 (Los Angeles leads 2-1)Friday, April 21Game 3: Hawks 130, Celtics 122 (Boston leads 2-1)Game 3: Knicks 99, Cavaliers 79 (New York leads 2-1)Game 3: Nuggets 120, Timberwolves 111 (Denver leads 3-0)Thursday, April 20Game 3: 76ers 102, Nets 97 (Philadelphia leads 3-0)Game 3: Warriors 114, Kings 97 (Sacramento leads 2-1)Game 3: Suns 129, Clippers 124 (Phoenix leads 2-1)Wednesday, April 19Game 2: Grizzlies 103, Lakers 93 (Series tied 1-1)Game 2: Bucks 138, Heat 122 (Series tied 1-1)Game 2: Nuggets 122, Wolves 113 (Denver leads 2-0)Tuesday, April 18Game 2: Celtics 119, Hawks 106 (Boston leads 2-0)Game 2: Cavaliers 107, Knicks 90 (Series tied 1-1)Game 2: Suns 123, Clippers 109 (Series tied 1-1)Monday, April 17Game 2: 76ers 96, Nets 84 (Philadelphia leads 2-0)Game 2: Kings 114, Warriors 106 (Sacramento leads 2-0)Sunday, April 16Game 1: Lakers 128, Grizzlies 112 (Los Angeles leads 1-0)Game 1: Heat 130, Bucks 117 (Miami leads 1-0)Game 1: Clippers 115, Suns 110 (Los Angeles 1-0)Game 1: Nuggets 109, Timberwolves 80 (Denver leads 1-0)Saturday, April 15Game 1: 76ers 121, Nets 101 (Philadelphia leads 1-0)Game 1: Celtics 112, Hawks 99 (Boston leads 1-0)Game 1: Knicks 101, Cavaliers 97 (New York leads 1-0)Game 1: Kings 126, Warriors 123 (Sacramento leads 1-0)Friday, April 14 (play-in)Wednesday, April 12 (play-in) Tuesday, April 11 (play-in)Hawks 116, Heat 105Lakers 108 Timberwolves 102 — OT 