2023 NBA playoffs schedule, bracket: Heat upset Celtics again in Game 2; Nuggets go up 2-0 on Lakers





The conference finals are underway in the 2023 NBA playoffs. The Heat took down the Celtics in Game 2 on Friday in Boston, and the eighth-seeded Heat haven't begun to trail in a playoff series so far in 2023. With this series now moving to South Beach, the Celtics need their two stars, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, to shine bright if they want to have a chance to compete for an NBA championship. The Denver Nuggets remained undefeated at home in the playoffs with a come-from-behind win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. Jamal Murray scored a game-high 37 points in the victory that gave Denver a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven Western Conference finals. In the East, the Miami Heat will attempt to take a 2-0 lead of their own on Friday night. As the bracket changes, we are keeping an eye on everything you need to know about the 2023 NBA playoffs. Below is the daily playoff schedule as well as the previous results, the playoff bracket, dates, times and TV/streaming information. All games on ESPN, ABC and NBA TV can also be streamed on fubo. All instances Eastern.Friday, May 19Game 2: Heat, 111 Celtics 105 (Miami leads 2-0)Saturday, May 20Game 3: Nuggets at Lakers, 8:30 p.m., ABCSunday, May 21Game 3: Celtics at Heat, 8:30 p.m., TNTMonday, May 22Game 4: Nuggets at Lakers, 8:30 p.m., ESPNTuesday, May 23Game 4: Celtics at Heat, 8:30 p.m., TNTWednesday, May 24Game 5: Lakers at Nuggets, 8:30 p.m., ESPN (if essential)Thursday, May 25Game 5: Heat at Celtics, 8:30 p.m., TNT (if essential)Friday, May 26Game 6: Nuggets at Lakers, 8:30 p.m., ESPN (if essential)Saturday, May 27Game 6: Celtics at Heat, 8:30 p.m., TNT (if essential)Sunday, May 28Game 7: Lakers at Nuggets, 8:30 p.m., ESPN (if essential)Monday, May 29Game 7: Heat at Celtics, 8:30 p.m., TNT (if essential)Thursday, June 1NBA Finals — Game 1: 8:30 p.m., ABCSunday, June 4NBA Finals — Game 2: 8 p.m., ABCWednesday, June 7NBA Finals — Game 3: 8:30 p.m., ABCFriday, June 9NBA Finals — Game 4: 8:30 p.m., ABCMonday, June 12NBA Finals — Game 5: 8:30 p.m., ABC (if essential)Thursday, June 15NBA Finals — Game 6: 8:30 p.m., ABC (if essential)Sunday, June 18NBA Finals — Game 7: 8 p.m., ABC (if essential)NBA playoff effectsThursday, May 18Game 2: Nuggets 108, Lakers 103 (Denver leads 2-0)Game 1: Heat 123, Celtics 116 (Miami leads 1-0)Tuesday, May 16Game 1: Nuggets 132, Lakers 126 (Denver leads 1-0)Sunday, May 14Game 7: Celtics 112, 76ers 88 (Boston wins collection 4-3)Friday, May 12Game 6: Heat 96, Knicks 92 (Miami wins 4-2)Game 6: Lakers 122, Warriors 101 (Los Angeles wins 4-2)Thursday, May 11Game 6: Celtics 95, 76ers 86 (Series tied 3-3)Game 6: Nuggets 125, Suns 100 (Denver wins 4-2)Wednesday, May 10Game 5: Knicks 112, Heat 103 (Miami leads 3-2)Game 5: Warriors 121, Lakers 106 (Los Angeles leads 3-2)Tuesday, May 9Game 5: 76ers 115, Celtics 103 (Philadelphia leads 3-2)Game 5: Nuggets 118, Suns 102 (Denver leads 3-2)Monday, May 8Game 4: Heat 109, Knicks 101 (Miami leads 3-1)Game 4: Lakers 104, Warriors 101 (Los Angeles leads 3-1)Sunday, May 7Game 4: 76ers 116, Celtics 115 (OT) (Series tied 2-2)Game 4: Suns 129, Nuggets 124 (Series tied 2-2)Saturday, May 6Game 3: Heat 105, Knicks 86 (Miami leads 2-1)Game 3: Lakers 127, Warriors 97 (Los Angeles leads 2-1)Friday, May 5Game 3: Celtics 114, 76ers 102 (Boston leads 2-1)Game 3: Suns 121, Nuggets 114 (Denver leads 2-1)Thursday, May 4Game 2: Warriors 127, Lakers 100 (Series tied 1-1)Wednesday, May 3Game 2: Celtics 121, 76ers 87 (Series tied 1-1)Tuesday, May 2Game 2: Knicks 111, Heat 105 (Series tied 1-1)Game 1: Lakers 117, Warriors 112 (Los Angeles leads 1-0)Monday, May 1Game 1: 76ers 119, Celtics 115 (Philadelphia leads 1-0)Game 2: Nuggets 97, Suns 87 (Denver leads 2-0)Sunday, April 30Game 1: Heat 108, Knicks 101 (Miami leads 1-0)Game 7: Warriors 120, Kings 100 (Golden State wins 4-3)Saturday, April 29Game 1: Nuggets 125, Suns 107 (Denver leads 1-0)Friday, April 28Game 6: Kings 118, Warriors 99 (Series tied 3-3)Game 6: Lakers 125, Grizzlies 85 (Los Angeles wins 4-2)Thursday, April 27Game 6: Celtics 128, Hawks 120 (Boston wins 4-2)Wednesday, April 26Game 5: Knicks 106, Cavaliers 95 (New York wins 4-1)Game 5: Grizzlies 116, Lakers 99 (Los Angeles leads 3-2)Game 5: Heat 128, Bucks 126 — OT (Miami wins 4-1)Game 5: Warriors 123, Kings 116 (Golden State leads 3-2)Tuesday, April 25Game 5: Hawks 119, Celtics, 117 (Boston leads 3-2)Game 5: Nuggets 112, Timberwolves 109 (Denver wins 4-1)Game 5: Suns 136, Clippers 130 (Phoenix wins 4-1)Monday, April 24Game 4: Heat 119, Bucks 114 (Miami leads 3-1)Game 4: Lakers 117, Grizzlies 111 — OT (Los Angeles leads 3-1)Sunday, April 23Game 4: Knicks 102, Cavaliers 93 (New York leads 3-1)Game 4: Warriors 126, Kings 125 (Series tied 2-2)Game 4: Celtics 129, Hawks 121 (Boston leads 3-1)Game 4: Timberwolves 114, Nuggets 108 — OT (Denver leads 3-1)Saturday, April 22Game 4: 76ers 96, Nets 88 (Philadelphia wins 4-0)Game 4: Suns 112, Clippers 100 (Phoenix leads 3-1)Game 3: Heat 121, Bucks 99 (Miami leads 2-1)Game 3: Lakers 111, Grizzlies 101 (Los Angeles leads 2-1)Friday, April 21Game 3: Hawks 130, Celtics 122 (Boston leads 2-1)Game 3: Knicks 99, Cavaliers 79 (New York leads 2-1)Game 3: Nuggets 120, Timberwolves 111 (Denver leads 3-0)Thursday, April 20Game 3: 76ers 102, Nets 97 (Philadelphia leads 3-0)Game 3: Warriors 114, Kings 97 (Sacramento leads 2-1)Game 3: Suns 129, Clippers 124 (Phoenix leads 2-1)Wednesday, April 19Game 2: Grizzlies 103, Lakers 93 (Series tied 1-1)Game 2: Bucks 138, Heat 122 (Series tied 1-1)Game 2: Nuggets 122, Wolves 113 (Denver leads 2-0)Tuesday, April 18Game 2: Celtics 119, Hawks 106 (Boston leads 2-0)Game 2: Cavaliers 107, Knicks 90 (Series tied 1-1)Game 2: Suns 123, Clippers 109 (Series tied 1-1)Monday, April 17Game 2: 76ers 96, Nets 84 (Philadelphia leads 2-0)Game 2: Kings 114, Warriors 106 (Sacramento leads 2-0)Sunday, April 16Game 1: Lakers 128, Grizzlies 112 (Los Angeles leads 1-0)Game 1: Heat 130, Bucks 117 (Miami leads 1-0)Game 1: Clippers 115, Suns 110 (Los Angeles 1-0)Game 1: Nuggets 109, Timberwolves 80 (Denver leads 1-0)Saturday, April 15Game 1: 76ers 121, Nets 101 (Philadelphia leads 1-0)Game 1: Celtics 112, Hawks 99 (Boston leads 1-0)Game 1: Knicks 101, Cavaliers 97 (New York leads 1-0)Game 1: Kings 126, Warriors 123 (Sacramento leads 1-0)Friday, April 14 (play-in)Wednesday, April 12 (play-in) Tuesday, April 11 (play-in)Hawks 116, Heat 105Lakers 108 Timberwolves 102 — OT 