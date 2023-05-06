2023 NBA playoffs schedule, bracket: Heat rout Knicks to take series lead; Lakers-Warriors tips Saturday night





Kim O’Reilly from CBS Sports studies that the Miami Heat have taken a 2-1 lead towards the Knicks after a powerful win on Saturday afternoon. On the similar day, the Golden State Warriors confronted off towards the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3, with the series tied 1-1. Following a victory over the host staff, 76ers, the Boston Celtics have regained house courtroom benefit and can face off towards them in Game 4 on Sunday afternoon. Devin Booker’s sturdy efficiency helped the Phoenix Suns steer clear of falling to a 3-0 deficit towards the Denver Nuggets, and they’ll play Game 4 on Sunday night. As the playoffs growth, the bracket has modified and the second-round agenda is ongoing. CBS Sports has all that you wish to have to know concerning the 2023 NBA playoffs, together with the day by day playoff agenda and former effects, in addition to the playoff bracket



