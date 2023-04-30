2023 NBA playoffs bracket: Warriors-Kings Game 7 set for Sunday; Heat-Knicks kicks off second round





Kim O’Reilly of CBS Sports reviews that the NBA playoffs of 2023 will kick off with the primary Game 7 on Sunday afternoon between the Kings and the Warriors. This intense match-up is the finale of an exciting first-round sequence, with the Lakers ready to stand the winner within the subsequent round. Sacramento has a possibility to win its first playoff sequence since 2004 after securing a very important win towards the Warriors on Friday night time. However, the motion on Sunday does no longer prevent there because the Knicks host the Heat for Game 1 in their second-round matchup at (*7*) Square Garden.

On Saturday night time, the second round of the playoffs commenced with the Nuggets rising victorious towards the Suns in Game 1 in Denver. As the playoffs proceed, the second-round time table has been introduced, and fanatics can stay observe of the entirety they want to know concerning the NBA playoffs of 2023, together with the day-to-day playoff time table, earlier effects, playoff bracket, dates, instances, and TV/streaming information. All video games are scheduled to be televised on ESPN, ABC, and NBA TV, and can also be streamed on fubo (to be had for a unfastened trial).

The



