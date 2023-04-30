2023 NBA playoffs bracket, schedule: Warriors advance to face Lakers; all second-round dates, times set





Kim O’Reilly of CBS Sports stories that the 2023 NBA playoffs have formally finished its first spherical. The playoffs concluded on Sunday with the Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry scoring 50 issues and knocking out the Sacramento Kings in a Game 7 win. The Warriors will now advance to face the Lakers in a sequence starting on Tuesday. On the similar day, the Miami Heat endured their streak of dissatisfied victories by means of taking down the New York Knicks in Game 1 in their second-round collection at Madison Square Garden.

The 2nd spherical of the playoffs started within the West on Saturday evening, with the Denver Nuggets defeating the Phoenix Suns in Game 1 hosted in Denver. As the bracket shifts and the second-round time table is introduced, CBS Sports is maintaining a tally of all related updates, together with the day-to-day playoff time table in conjunction with earlier effects, the playoff bracket, dates, times, and TV/streaming information.

The 2023 NBA playoffs bracket and time table is to be had underneath, with all video games broadcasted on ESPN, ABC, and NBA TV, and to be had for streaming on fubo (unfastened trial to be had).



