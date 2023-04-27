2023 NBA playoffs bracket: Schedule, times, TV info: Heat oust Bucks, play Knicks next; Warriors get road win





On Wednesday evening, 3 NBA groups had the chance to advance to the following around of the 2023 playoffs. Two of them succeeded, with the Miami Heat defeating the Milwaukee Bucks in 5 video games, getting rid of the group with the most efficient common season file. The Heat will now continue to play towards the New York Knicks, who had previous eradicated the Cleveland Cavaliers in a sequence that ended 4-1. In the Western Conference, the Golden State Warriors controlled an extraordinary road win towards the Sacramento Kings, main the collection 3-2 heading right into a Game 6 on their house turf on Friday. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Memphis Grizzlies of their Game 6 on Friday, after Memphis have shyed away from removal on Thursday evening.

Three groups had already complex to the second one around: the Philadelphia 76ers finished a sweep of the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, whilst the Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns ousted the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Clippers respectively on Tuesday evening. Denver and Phoenix will meet in the second one around of the playoffs beginning on Saturday.

Only one first-round collection stays: Celtics-Hawks. Game 6 is scheduled for Thursday evening, after Boston overlooked the danger to near out Atlanta on Tuesday evening. The 76ers will look forward to the winner of the Celtics-Hawks collection, with the second-round collection set to begin on Monday, May 1.

The day-to-day playoff time table, together with effects to this point, the playoff bracket, dates, occasions, and TV information can also be discovered within the 2023 NBA playoff bracket equipped via CBS Sports. All video games can also be streamed on fuboTV (check out at no cost).

Note that every one occasions are indexed in Eastern Time and that every one video games will probably be to be had on ESPN, ABC, and NBA TV. The CBS Sports article additionally features a checklist of HTML tags used within the content material.




