2023 NBA Mock Draft: Brandon Miller gets nod over Scoot Henderson after Hornets land No. 2 pick in lottery





The projected staff for Orlando includes a prospect ranked 3rd at the record and primary in his place, with PPG (issues in step with sport) at 17.2, RPG (rebounds in step with sport) at 7.8, APG (assists in step with sport) at 3.2, and a 3P% (share of three-point makes an attempt made) of 33.8%. This participant, Banchero, had an outstanding NCAA Tournament run with Duke, showcasing his scoring and passing skills, making him a precious asset for the NBA possibilities. He grew up as a guard and sprouted to 6-10, making his offensive versatility as a scoring ahead and excellent passing reads a large attraction to groups.

Another contender at the record is Smith from Auburn, with a Prospects Rank of 4th and Position Rank of second. He has a PPG of 16.9, RPG of seven.4, APG of 2, and a 3P% of 42%. Despite ending poorly in the NCAA Tournament, Smith stays locked as a top-four skill in this elegance. He is an unbelievable shooter for his dimension and an excellent defender who has a top ceiling, making him a extremely desired asset for any NBA staff.

Sharpe from Kentucky is the thriller guy in the draft, with a Prospects Rank of unknown because of having performed 0 mins in the midyear level at Kentucky. However, he’s primed to be a possible top-five pick together with his elite scoring instincts, introduction, and dimension on the guard place. OKC is taking a chance with him in hopes of grooming him to be a long-term piece of its core subsequent to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey.

Ivey from Purdue has a Prospects Rank of 1st and Position Rank of 1st with PPG of 17.3, RPG of four.9, APG of three.1, and a 3P% of 35.8%. He is an explosive athlete who can power the rim at will, progressed his outdoor shot, and added a stepback jumper to his arsenal, all of which can be translatable to the NBA. He must give a boost to his decision-making and his protection to threaten for the highest pick, which is why he stays at No. 5 in the projections.

Murray from Iowa is projected to be picked through Portland, with a Prospects Rank of eighth and Position Rank of third, with a PPG of 23.5, RPG of 8.7, APG of one.5, and a 3P% of 39.8%. His scoring danger from any place at the court docket coupled together with his defensive chops across the paint may simply put him at No. 6 in this draft given his simply translatable all-around ability set.

Washington’s NBA possibilities appear to have numerous elements operating towards him, together with enjoying extra off the ball at Kentucky and a nagging damage that harm his manufacturing down the stretch run of the season. However, he nonetheless has a powerful case as a top-10 skill in this elegance, therefore the top placement right here in the projections. He has untapped possible working as a lead guard, which we handiest noticed in spurts at UK, and his time spent enjoying off the ball as a scorer will have to handiest lend a hand his possibilities of turning into a forged combo guard in the league.

Sochan from Baylor has a Prospects Rank of twelfth and Position Rank of 4th, with PPG of 9.2, RPG of 6.4, APG of one.8, and a 3P% of 29.6%. He is a combo ahead who can protect more than one positions, performs wing, energy ahead, and middle, and has playmaking talent besides. He is the nearest prospect in the category to Draymond Green, which is why he’s extremely fascinating for NBA groups.

Griffin from Duke took a backseat regularly to Wendell Moore and fellow one-and-done skill Banchero. He used to be inconsistent, which used to be no longer surprising after beginning the 12 months injured. Nonetheless, the flashes of stardom he confirmed in spurts will have to simply get him into the lottery. He is a brilliant 3-point shooter with a powerful body and will have compatibility into with reference to any roster together with his defensive possible, taking pictures, and introduction.

Agbaji from Kansas examined the draft waters closing 12 months and in the end got here again to university to give a boost to his inventory, and he did simply that. As a senior with KU this season, he shot above 40% from 3-point vary, embraced his position because the staff’s alpha scorer, and led the Jayhawks to a countrywide name. His NBA-ready frame, defensive depth, and outdoor taking pictures make him a precious NBA position participant.

Davis from Wisconsin is projected to be picked through New York, with a Prospects Rank of ninth and Position Rank of second, with PPG of nineteen.7, RPG of 8.2, APG of 2.1, and a 3P% of 30.6%. A late-season ankle damage harm his manufacturing and momentum in what may’ve been a countrywide welcome to his sport at the NCAA Tournament level. But previous to that, Davis used to be the No. 1 possibility on a just-OK Wisconsin staff that he resulted in a No. 3 seed. His protection and scoring skills are straight away translatable to the NBA, however his 3-point accuracy may use some slight development.

Mathurin from Arizona has a Prospects Rank of unknown however has a PPG of 17.7, RPG of five.6, APG of 2.5, and a 3P% of 36.9%. A robust on the subject of the season showcased simply how excellent a skill he’s. He is a dynamic offensive weapon who can knock down outdoor photographs at a top stage and is not only a one-trick pony as a two-guard.

Duren from Memphis is projected to be picked through Charlotte, with a Prospects Rank of twelfth and Position Rank of second. He can protect the rim, run the ground, and ranking it successfully within the arc. His lob-finishing talent makes him an ideal have compatibility subsequent to LaMelo Ball.

Dieng from France is a marvel candidate and profiles as some of the much more likely to crash into the lottery, with a Prospects Rank of thirty fifth and Position Rank of tenth. This 6-9 ahead enjoying giant mins and making strides in the NBL with the Breakers has giant possible as a jumbo ahead as a result of his period and scoring talent.

Williams is every other giant guy that Charlotte is choosing, with a Prospects Rank of thirteenth and Position Rank of third. He would supplement Duren as a extra conventional giant who blocks photographs and rebounds whilst working the ground, whilst Duren might be the flash and pizazz prospect who defends the paint however too can play above the rim.

Eason from Kansas is picked through Atlanta, with a Prospects Rank of 14th and Position Rank of fifth, with PPG of 16.9, RPG of 6.6, APG of one, and a 3P% of 35.9%. He is a huge combo ahead who can house the ground as a shooter, opening up alternatives for his staff.



