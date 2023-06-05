2023 NBA Finals schedule: Nuggets vs. Heat times, dates, TV channel, live stream as Miami evens series

The 2023 NBA Finals persisted in Denver Sunday night time and the Miami Heat proceed to do Miami Heat issues. Just as they’d within the earlier 3 rounds, the Heat are heading domestic for Game 3 with home-court benefit on their aspect. Miami used a torrent of 3-point capturing to get again into the competition — or lengthen their lead — in opposition to the Nuggets. In the top, Miami shot 48.5% from 3 to Denver’s 39%.

In securing the victory, the Heat changed into the league’s first 8-seed to win a highway recreation within the NBA Finals. Of path, the pattern dimension is tiny, with the 1999 New York Knicks being the one different staff that has gotten this a ways. Still, Miami will host Games 3 and four on Wednesday and Friday, which can mark the primary time that the franchise has performed a Finals recreation at domestic since 2014. It may also be the primary Finals recreation the group has performed in Miami with out Dwyane Wade within the lineup, and it’ll the primary it’ll host because the 2020 matchup in opposition to the Los Angeles Lakers used to be performed within the Orlando bubble.

Below is all of the data for the 2023 NBA Finals. All video games might be broadcast on ABC and might be streaming on fubo (check out without cost).

2023 NBA Finals time table

Game 1 : Nuggets 104, Heat 98 (recap)

: Nuggets 104, Heat 98 (recap) Game 2 : Heat 111, Nuggets 108 (recap)

: Heat 111, Nuggets 108 (recap) Game 3 : Nuggets at Heat – Wednesday, June 7 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

: Nuggets at Heat – Wednesday, June 7 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC) Game 4 : Nuggets at Heat – Friday, June 9 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

: Nuggets at Heat – Friday, June 9 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC) Game 5 : Heat at Nuggets – Monday, June 12 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

: Heat at Nuggets – Monday, June 12 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC) Game 6 : Nuggets at Heat – Thursday, June 15 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)*

: Nuggets at Heat – Thursday, June 15 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)* Game 7: Heat at Nuggets – Sunday, June 18 (8 p.m. ET, ABC)*

(* – if vital)

