2023 NBA Finals schedule: Nuggets vs. Heat times, dates, TV channel, live stream as Game 2 tips off earlier

The 2023 NBA Finals proceed Sunday night time in Denver as the Miami Heat face off in opposition to the Nuggets for Game 2. In Game 1, the Nuggets had a relaxed 11-point win, because of a triple-double from Nikola Jokic and 26 issues from Jamal Murray. The Heat, then again, shot simply 33% on their 39 3-point makes an attempt and are hoping for a greater capturing efficiency in Game 2. The Nuggets had been unbeatable at house all over the 2023 NBA playoffs, and they’ll be taking a look to proceed their profitable streak on the Ball Arena in Denver.

Both groups have made historical past by way of achieving the NBA Finals. The Miami Heat is the second one No. 8 seed crew to make it to the NBA Finals by way of defeating the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks, fifth-seeded New York Knicks, and second-seeded Boston Celtics within the Eastern Conference. The Denver Nuggets, then again, are taking part in within the NBA Finals for the primary time in franchise historical past. Denver has been dominant within the playoffs, profitable 13 out in their 16 video games and sweeping the Los Angeles Lakers to win the Western Conference finals.

2023 NBA Finals Schedule

Game 1 : Nuggets 104, Heat 98 (recap)

: Nuggets 104, Heat 98 (recap) Game 2 : Heat at Nuggets – Sunday, June 4 (8 p.m. ET, ABC)

: Heat at Nuggets – Sunday, June 4 (8 p.m. ET, ABC) Game 3 : Nuggets at Heat – Wednesday, June 7 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

: Nuggets at Heat – Wednesday, June 7 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC) Game 4 : Nuggets at Heat – Friday, June 9 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

: Nuggets at Heat – Friday, June 9 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC) Game 5 : Heat at Nuggets – Monday, June 12 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)*

: Heat at Nuggets – Monday, June 12 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)* Game 6 : Nuggets at Heat – Thursday, June 15 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)*

: Nuggets at Heat – Thursday, June 15 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)* Game 7: Heat at Nuggets – Sunday, June 18 (8 p.m. ET, ABC)*

(* – if vital)

NBA Finals History

