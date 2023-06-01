2023 NBA Finals schedule: Nuggets vs. Heat dates, times, TV channel with Game 1 on Thursday night

(*1*) Getty Images



The 2023 NBA Finals are right here. After ready every week to be told their opponent, the Denver Nuggets have came upon that they are going to be going through the Miami Heat for the Larry O’Brien Trophy. The Heat have turn into simply the second one No. 8 seed to succeed in the NBA Finals after finishing their disenchanted of the Boston Celtics in Game 7. The Nuggets, on the opposite hand, didn’t face the similar form of drama out West, sweeping the Los Angeles Lakers within the Western Conference Finals and successful Game 4 on May 22.

This signifies that Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets could have the remainder benefit heading into the 2023 NBA Finals, which can tip off on Thursday. They even have home-court benefit as they gained 9 extra regular-season video games than the Miami Heat.

Below is the information that we these days have concerning the 2023 NBA Finals. All video games will likely be broadcast on ABC and will likely be streaming on fubo (check out it at no cost).

2023 NBA Finals Schedule

Game 1 : Heat at Nuggets – Thursday, June 1 ( 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC )

: Heat at Nuggets – Thursday, June 1 ( ) Game 2 : Heat at Nuggets – Sunday, June 4 (8 p.m. ET, ABC)

: Heat at Nuggets – Sunday, June 4 (8 p.m. ET, ABC) Game 3 : Nuggets at Heat – Wednesday, June 7 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

: Nuggets at Heat – Wednesday, June 7 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC) Game 4 : Nuggets at Heat – Friday, June 9 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

: Nuggets at Heat – Friday, June 9 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC) Game 5 : Heat at Nuggets – Monday, June 12 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)*

: Heat at Nuggets – Monday, June 12 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)* Game 6 : Nuggets at Heat – Thursday, June 15 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)*

: Nuggets at Heat – Thursday, June 15 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)* Game 7: Heat at Nuggets – Sunday, June 18 (8 p.m. ET, ABC)*

(* – If important)

Here’s a short lived take a look at the hot NBA Finals historical past, with the remaining 10 winners and remaining 10 MVPs.

NBA Finals History

Can Jokic, Jamal Murray, or Jimmy Butler get their names on that checklist? Jokic is closely liked to win the Finals MVP (-325 in keeping with Caesars Sportsbook), and the Nuggets are closely liked within the collection (-380). However, if the Heat have confirmed the rest within the remaining six weeks, it is that the No. 8 seed must now not be counted out.

