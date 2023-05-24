2023 NBA Finals schedule: Dates, times, TV channel for basketball playoffs as Nuggets reach title round

The Denver Nuggets secured their first-ever NBA Finals look by way of sweeping the Los Angeles Lakers within the Western Conference finals. On the opposite hand, the Miami Heat lead the Boston Celtics 3-0 within the Eastern Conference finals, with an opportunity to go back to the Finals for the second one time in 4 years. Although it stays unclear who the Nuggets might be clashing throughout the Finals, the time table has been showed with Game 1 going down on Thursday, June 1st, and a possible Game 7 scheduled for Sunday, June 18th. Game 1 both takes position in Boston or Denver, with the Nuggets wielding the home-court benefit whilst the Celtics had a greater report within the common season. All seven video games of the collection might be broadcasted on ABC and can also be streamed on fubo – check out for loose.

2023 NBA Finals Schedule

Game 1: Nuggets vs. TBD – Thursday, June 1 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

Nuggets vs. TBD – Thursday, June 1 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC) Game 2: Nuggets vs. TBD – Sunday, June 4 (8 p.m. ET, ABC)

Nuggets vs. TBD – Sunday, June 4 (8 p.m. ET, ABC) Game 3: Nuggets vs. TBD – Wednesday, June 7 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

Nuggets vs. TBD – Wednesday, June 7 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC) Game 4: Nuggets vs. TBD – Friday, June 9 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

Nuggets vs. TBD – Friday, June 9 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC) Game 5: Nuggets vs. TBD – Monday, June 12 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)*

Nuggets vs. TBD – Monday, June 12 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)* Game 6: Nuggets vs. TBD – Thursday, June 15 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)*

Nuggets vs. TBD – Thursday, June 15 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)* Game 7: Nuggets vs. TBD – Sunday, June 18 (8 p.m. ET, ABC)*

(* – if vital)

