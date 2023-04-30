2023 NBA Draft: Villanova’s Cam Whitmore turns pro after winning Big East Freshman of the Year

Villanova ahead Cam Whitmore has formally declared for the NBA Draft, as showed in his tweet on Tuesday. Whitmore had an impressive freshman yr, with a median of 12.5 issues and 5.3 rebounds throughout 26 video games for the Wildcats. He used to be named Big East Freshman of the Year regardless of lacking the first seven video games because of a thumb harm. Whitmore sooner or later secured a starter spot for the closing 20 video games of the season.

Whitmore used to be ranked No. 11 total in the 247Sports’ 2022 recruiting magnificence and proved himself worthy of his standing. Although Villanova struggled with a 17-17 report all over the training transition from Jay Wright to Kyle Neptune, Whitmore shone as a standout participant all over the season.

- Advertisement -

Whitmore’s dimension and ability set make him a promising prospect in the NBA. He can protect larger wings and forwards whilst additionally being agile sufficient to hide guards. Furthermore, he confirmed immense possible together with his offensive sport all over his freshman yr, making 57.8% of his pictures within the arc and 34.3% of his 3-point makes an attempt. Whitmore additionally averaged 15.3 issues on 52.5% capturing from the ground all over a 3-1 stretch that integrated wins over Xavier, Creighton, and Seton Hall to near the common season.

Whitmore is recently indexed at No. 4 in the CBS Sports’ 2023 NBA Draft Prospect Rankings. He used to be picked No. 7 total in a up to date mock draft by way of Kyle Boone and at No. 8 in Gary Parrish’s most up-to-date mock draft. Parrish wrote, “Whitmore is similar to (Jarace) Walker in the sense that he just doesn’t look like a typical teenager. He’s an explosive athlete who shoots it well enough from 3-point range to make him a lock for the top-10 of this draft even if Villanova is having a disappointing season.”

Impact on Villanova

Although it used to be not likely that Whitmore would spend greater than a season at Villanova given his prime rating as a prospect, his departure poses some other query for Neptune to respond to this offseason. Two different starters, Brandon Slater and Caleb Daniels, is probably not returning because of their ineligibility. Villanova has just one participant dedicated from the 2023 recruiting magnificence, so it’s affordable to suppose that Neptune must fill out the roster by means of the switch portal as the program seeks to seek out its course following Wright’s abrupt retirement after the 2021-22 season.