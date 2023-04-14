2023 NBA Draft: UConn C Adama Sanogo declares after standout NCAA Tournament

UConn superstar Adama Sanogo is getting into the 2023 NBA Draft after a mythical NCAA Tournament efficiency all through the Huskies’ march to the 2023 nationwide championship. Sanogo used to be named the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player to cap a standout junior season all through which he served as a crew co-captain.

Sanogo earned Third Team All-America honors from CBS Sports for the 2022-23 season whilst proving just about unattainable for some fighters to shield. Sanogo averaged 17.2 issues and seven.7 rebounds on 60.6% taking pictures for the season, however increased his recreation even upper all through the Big Dance with 19.7 issues and 9.8 rebounds on 66.7% taking pictures with 4 double-doubles in six double-digit match wins. Sanogo additionally demonstrated his blossoming perimeter contact within the Final Four by way of hitting 2 of three makes an attempt from past the arc in UConn’s victory over Miami.

Beyond the measurable, on-court attributes that Sanogo introduced within the 2022-23 season, it used to be his management that helped maintain UConn all through a roller-coaster season that culminated with this system status atop school basketball for the 5th time prior to now 25 seasons.

Sanogo’s draft projection

Sanogo isn’t amongst CBS Sports’ most sensible 50 draft potentialities for the 2023 magnificence. He will wish to shed the label of “traditional big” with a purpose to upward push draft forums and develop into a rotation participant on an NBA crew.

At simply 6-foot-9 and with good-not-great athleticism, Sanogo isn’t an elite rim protector. His best possible weapon for UConn has been his offense acumen within the post. However, Sanogo added the 3-point shot to his arsenal all through the 2022-23 season by way of hitting 36.5% of his makes an attempt from the arc and regarded large as a passer when Gonzaga introduced double groups all through the Elite Eight. He additionally has the danger to develop into a serviceable perimeter defender since he has better-than-expected lateral agility for a participant of his measurement and body.

Ultimately, the continuing building of an out of doors shot and a dedication to defensive versatility are prime at the listing of talents Sanogo will wish to reveal with a purpose to be decided on within the NBA Draft.

Impact on UConn

Though Sanogo’s 2023 NCAA Tournament efficiency will move down within the annals of UConn basketball historical past, it was obvious that Huskies’ trainer Dan Hurley may just face a troublesome choice with easy methods to take care of this system’s heart place for 2023-24 season amid the emergence of Donovan Clingan.

The 7-foot-2 Clingan introduced on April 8 that he’s returning to this system for his sophomore season. As a real freshman, Clingan logged simply 13.1 mins according to recreation in the back of Sanogo, however he shined when he used to be at the courtroom by way of blocking off 1.8 photographs according to recreation and making 65.5% of his offensive makes an attempt. Clingan’s emergence as one of the most most sensible rim protectors in all of school basketball in conjunction with his offensive promise and noteworthy athleticism make him one of the most game’s most original bigs. Finding sufficient taking part in time for each Clingan and Sanogo would had been a problem for Hurley in 2023-24.

Of route, if Sanogo opted for a go back to UConn, it might be an excellent drawback for Hurley to have. But if Sanogo remains within the draft, as he’s anticipated to do, the Huskies will have to be completely superb at heart with Clingan.