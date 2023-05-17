2023 NBA Draft Lottery: Hornets face Scoot Henderson vs. Brandon Miller question after landing No. 2 pick





The 2023 NBA Draft order has been finalized, and the San Antonio Spurs got here out on height by way of securing the coveted No. 1 pick. The Spurs may have the thrilling alternative to make a choice French basketball prodigy Victor Wembanyama. However, the Charlotte Hornets, who landed at No. 2, have thrown a wrench within the anticipated draft order, which is ready to happen on June 22 at Barclays Center in New York.

G League Ignite level guard Scoot Henderson is regarded as the second-best prospect within the 2023 magnificence, in step with the CBS Sports NBA Draft Prospect Rankings, and has been projected to move No. 2 in fresh mock drafts. Unfortunately for him, the Hornets have already got a famous person level guard in LaMelo Ball, which places them in a difficult place. The Hornets will have to make a choice from Henderson, every other prospect, or buying and selling the pick to a group this is keen to make a choice Henderson at No. 2. This is a vital choice for a corporation that has now not received a playoff collection since 2002.

While buying and selling all the way down to a group with a extra particular want is at all times an choice, including top-tier skill is very important for Charlotte’s comeback, and preserving the No. 2 pick supplies a very good alternative to take action. If the Hornets come to a decision now not to make a choice Henderson, they will believe Alabama wing Brandon Miller, who’s the No. 3 prospect within the CBS Sports NBA Draft Prospect Rankings and a great have compatibility for the Hornets.

Henderson, who averaged 16.5 issues and six.5 assists for G League Ignite this season, is an explosive guard who can excel at riding to the rim along with his athletic skill. Despite making simply 27.5% of his 3-point makes an attempt, he has carved up defenses off the dribble this season. As the No. 13 general prospect in the highschool magnificence of 2021, he reclassified from the Class of 2022 to spend two years within the G League’s developmental program. This choice has served Henderson smartly, as he has established himself as a top-five pick within the 2023 draft. However, enjoying him along Ball might not be sensible for the Hornets. Henderson is simplest 6-foot-2 and is not loyal sufficient on both finish of the ground to be categorised as “versatile,” which might necessitate extra time at the wing for Ball, who is understood for his passing and facilitation abilities however is uncomfortable in that function.

Miller, however, had an impressive freshman season in school basketball, incomes All-American honors whilst main Alabama to a No. 1 seed within the NCAA Tournament for the primary time in program historical past. At 6-8, his period and flexibility make him an obtrusive NBA skill. Miller hit 38.4% of his 3-pointers, displayed mid-range prowess, and defended tenaciously. He additionally led the Crimson Tide in rebounding and free-throw capturing. With Kelly Oubre Jr. turning into an unrestricted loose agent, the Hornets have a gap at the wing subsequent season. Given that Ball and Terry Rozier, every other guard, are in Charlotte’s long term plans for future years, Miller is a extra herbal have compatibility than Henderson.

There is a chance that Henderson would possibly fall to No. 4, which appeared fantastic sooner than the lottery. With Portland at No. 3 and Charlotte at No. 2, it is possible that Portland would possibly cross on Henderson as they have already got undersized guards Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons signed to large contracts. If the Trail Blazers additionally cross on Henderson, he could also be a greater have compatibility for the Houston Rockets at No. 4, given their selection of younger guards.



