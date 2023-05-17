2023 NBA Draft Lottery: Full order of 58 picks for first and second round after Spurs win No. 1 selection

(*1*)



On Tuesday, the NBA Draft Lottery made up our minds the order of selection for the 2023 NBA Draft. Getty Images stories that the San Antonio Spurs secured the coveted primary total pick out, most likely for use to select the much-hyped French basketball participant Victor Wembanyama. The Charlotte Hornets observe within the quantity two spot, with the Portland Trail Blazers, Houston Rockets, and Detroit Pistons rounding out the highest 5 picks. The 2023 NBA Draft is scheduled for June 22.

Wembanyama is being touted as one of essentially the most thrilling possibilities in recent times. Standing at a towering 7-foot-4, the French phenom has garnered consideration for his outstanding abilities as a ball-handler, an effective shooter from past the arc, and an elite finisher on the rim. Despite his top and lanky construct, Wembanyama’s outstanding frame keep watch over and coordination make him a once-in-a-generation sort of skill. With his quick attainable affect at the Spurs, it is no marvel that every one eyes are on his robust presence at the court docket.

With the lottery picks finished, all 58 picks for the 2023 NBA Draft are formally set. Here’s all the breakdown of the first and second rounds, together with picks 1-30 within the first round and picks 31-58 within the second round:

First round:

1. San Antonio

2. Charlotte

3. Portland

4. Houston

5. Detroit

6. Orlando

7. Indiana

8. Washington

9. Utah

10. Dallas

11. Orlando (from Chicago)

12. Oklahoma (*58*)

13. Toronto

14. New Orleans

15. Atlanta

16. Utah (from Minnesota)

17. Los Angeles Lakers

18. Miami

19. Golden State

20. Houston (from Los Angeles Clippers)

21. Brooklyn (from Phoenix)

22. Brooklyn

23. Portland (from New York)

24. Sacramento

25. Memphis

26. Indiana (from Cleveland)

27. Charlotte (from Denver by way of New York and Oklahoma (*58*))

28. Utah (from Philadelphia by way of Brooklyn)

29. Indiana (from Boston)

30. Los Angeles Clippers (from Milwaukee by way of Houston)

Second round:

31. Detroit

32. Indiana (from Houston)

33. San Antonio

34. Charlotte (from Charlotte by way of Philadelphia and Atlanta)

35. Boston (from Portland by way of Atlanta, Los Angeles Clippers, Detroit, and Cleveland)

36. Orlando

37. Oklahoma (*58*) (from Washington by way of New Orleans)

38. Sacramento (from Indiana)

39. Charlotte (from Utah by way of New York)

40. Denver (from Dallas by way of Oklahoma (*58*))

41. Charlotte (from Oklahoma (*58*) by way of New York and Boston)

42. Washington (from Chicago by way of Los Angeles Lakers and Washington)

43. Portland (from Atlanta)

44. San Antonio (from Toronto)

45. Memphis (from Minnesota)

46. Atlanta (from New Orleans)

47. Los Angeles Lakers

48. Los Angeles Clippers

49. Cleveland (from Golden State by way of Utah and New Orleans)

50. Oklahoma (*58*) (from Miami by way of Boston, Memphis, and Dallas)

51. Brooklyn

52. Phoenix

53. Minnesota (from New York by way of Charlotte)

54. Sacramento

55. Indiana (from Cleveland by way of Milwaukee and Detroit)

56. Memphis

57. Washington (from Boston by way of Charlotte)

58. Milwaukee

