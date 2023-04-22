2023 NBA Draft: Amen, Ausar Thompson declare as likely lottery picks after playing for Overtime Elite

The basketball global is getting fascinated with the dual basketball skills of Amen and Ausar Thompson. Both have declared for the 2023 NBA Draft after finishing two years within the Overtime Elite program. The Thompson brothers are each projected as lottery picks and each characteristic within the most sensible 10 of the 2023 CBS Sports NBA Draft Prospect Rankings. The duo are six-foot-seven guards, and Amen is ranked at quantity 5, whilst Ausar ranks at quantity 8. Amen went at quantity 5 in a ridicule draft by way of Kyle Boone this week. Averaging 16.4 PPG, 5.9 APG, and 5.9 RPG this previous season in 27.5 mins in step with contest, Amen proved his value as a participant – his playmaking skills and complicated reads must make him an elite athlete that might suppose an initiator position for an NBA offense, one thing which is very precious at the skilled stage.

The Thompson twins prior to now performed highschool basketball at Pine Crest School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, however they’re initially from Oakland, California. Both had promising performances with the Overtime Elite program; Ausar had a median output of 16.3 PPG, 6.1 APG, and seven.1 RPG. Boone relatively favors Amen over his dual brother, as he believes Amen’s playmaking and complicated reads give him the slight edge for the position of initiator for an NBA offense. In Gary Parrish’s mock draft, Ausar went at quantity 9, however the Thompson twins have related talents units that can be extremely precious to any workforce taking a look for a skilled guard at some point.