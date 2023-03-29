2023 MLB Opening Day schedule: Games, times, pitching matchups as new baseball season opens Thursday

Major League Baseball returns Thursday with all 30 groups in motion on 2023 Opening Day. Fans might be handled to twelve hours of constant MLB motion with the 15-game slate beginning at 1:05 p.m. ET. There are quite a few intriguing matchups at the Opening Day agenda. The Yankees and $360 million guy Aaron Judge open the season in opposition to the Giants (who attempted to pry Judge out of New York over the offseason), whilst Jacob deGrom will make his Rangers debut in entrance of house enthusiasts as Texas hosts the reigning NL champion Phillies and new shortstop Trea Turner.

The very best pitching matchup of the day on paper is in Miami, the place 2022 NL Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara will lead the Marlins in opposition to the Mets and three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer. Meanwhile, the Astros will start their World Series name protection at house in opposition to the White Sox, and Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani might be at the mound in opposition to the A’s in one of the vital ultimate video games at the agenda.

Below is all of the 2023 MLB Opening Day agenda, whole with pitching matchups.

2023 MLB Opening Day agenda