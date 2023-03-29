2023 MLB Opening Day schedule: Games, times, pitching matchups as new baseball season opens Thursday

Major League Baseball returns Thursday with all 30 groups in motion on 2023 Opening Day. Fans might be handled to twelve hours of constant MLB motion with the 15-game slate beginning at 1:05 p.m. ET. There are quite a few intriguing matchups at the Opening Day agenda. The Yankees and $360 million guy Aaron Judge open the season in opposition to the Giants (who attempted to pry Judge out of New York over the offseason), whilst Jacob deGrom will make his Rangers debut in entrance of house enthusiasts as Texas hosts the reigning NL champion Phillies and new shortstop Trea Turner.
The very best pitching matchup of the day on paper is in Miami, the place 2022 NL Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara will lead the Marlins in opposition to the Mets and three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer. Meanwhile, the Astros will start their World Series name protection at house in opposition to the White Sox, and Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani might be at the mound in opposition to the A’s in one of the vital ultimate video games at the agenda.
Below is all of the 2023 MLB Opening Day agenda, whole with pitching matchups.
2023 MLB Opening Day agenda
- Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals: 1:05 p.m. ET, Max Fried (ATL) vs. Patrick Corbin (WAS)
- San Francisco Giants at New York Yankees: 1:05 p.m. ET, Logan Webb (SFG) vs. Gerrit Cole (NYY)
- Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox: 2:10 p.m. ET, Kyle Gibson (BAL) vs. Corey Kluber (BOS)
- Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs: 2:20 p.m. ET, Corbin Burnes (MIL) vs. Marcus Stroman (CHC)
- Detroit Tigers at Tampa Bay Rays: 3:10 p.m. ET, Eduardo Rodriguez (DET) vs. Shane McClanahan (TB)
- Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers: 4:05 p.m. ET, Aaron Nola (PHI) vs. Jacob deGrom (TEX)
- Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds: 4:10 p.m. ET, Mitch Keller (PIT) vs. Hunter Greene (CIN)
- Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres: 4:10 p.m. ET, German Márquez vs. Blake Snell (SD)
- Toronto Blue Jays at St. Louis Cardinals: 4:10 p.m. ET, Alek Manoah (TOR) vs. Miles Mikolas (STL)
- Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals: 4:10 p.m. ET, Pablo López (MIN) vs. Zack Greinke (KC)
- New York Mets at Miami Marlins: 4:10 p.m. ET, Max Scherzer (NYM) vs. Sandy Alcantara (MIA)
- Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros: 7:08 p.m. ET, Dylan Cease (CHW) vs. Framber Valdez (HOU)
- Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics: 10:07 p.m. ET, Shohei Ohtani (LAA) vs. Kyle Muller (OAK)
- Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers: 10:10 p.m. ET, Zac Gallen (ARI) vs. Julio Urías (LAD)
- Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners: 10:10 p.m. ET, Shane Bieber (CLE) vs. Luis Castillo (SEA)