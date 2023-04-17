2023 MLB odds, lines, bets, picks for Monday, April 17 by proven model: This four-way parlay pays over 7-1

The Tampa Bay Rays glance to start out any other long profitable streak once they talk over with the Cincinnati Reds on Monday for the opener in their three-game collection. After getting off to a 13-0 begin to tie the modern day report for maximum consecutive wins to start out a season, Tampa Bay (14-2) suffered back-to-back losses at Toronto. The Rays salvaged the finale of the set with an 8-1 triumph on Sunday and now glance to overcome Cincinnati (6-9), which has misplaced 8 of its final 11 contests.

On Monday, Tampa Bay's Jalen Beeks (0-0, 3.00 ERA) will get the beginning towards Cincinnati's Hunter Greene (0-0, 5.14). The Rays are -140 favorites (chance $140 to win $100) in the newest (*17*) odds from Caesars Sportsbook, whilst the Reds are +118 underdogs. That's one in every of 13 video games at the Monday MLB agenda. Elsewhere within the majors, the Braves try to lengthen their profitable streak to seven video games once they talk over with the Padres and the Rockies hope to finish their five-game skid once they host the Pirates.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates each and every MLB recreation 10,000 occasions. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the previous two seasons, and it completed the 2022 MLB season on a 20-14 roll.

For Monday, the type has locked in 4 assured MLB highest bets for video games that start after 6:30 p.m. ET.

Top MLB picks as of late

After simulating each and every recreation on Monday 10,000 occasions, the type is selecting Tampa Bay (-140) to defeat Cincinnati. The Rays scored a minimum of 4 runs on 12 events all through their season-opening profitable streak however have been restricted to a few and two, respectively, within the first two contests at Toronto. They returned to their high-scoring techniques on Sunday as they eclipsed the six-run mark for the tenth time this yr, recording 11 hits to get again within the win column.

Christian Bethancourt belted a three-run shot within the triumph, expanding Tampa Bay’s primary league-leading overall to 36 house runs. The Rays have long gone deep once or more in each and every in their 16 video games this yr and are 4 contests clear of matching the 2019 Seattle Mariners for the longest such streak to start out a season. Nine other avid gamers have hit a minimum of 3 homers for the membership, with Brandon Lowe main the way in which with 5. You can see who else to back at SportsLine.

Featured Game | Cincinnati Reds vs. Tampa Bay Rays

How to make MLB parlays for April 17



The type additionally locked in 3 different highest bets for Monday, together with a shocking underdog to hide the run line.

What MLB picks must you goal for a payout of smartly over 7-1? And which unexpected underdog covers the run line on Monday?