2023 Mexico Open: Predictions, expert picks, odds, field rankings, golf best bets at Vidanta Vallarta

A condensed enjoying agenda for the sport’s elites have compelled an eclectic team to assemble at the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta. In what is going to most effective be the second one enjoying of this match, global No. 1 and reigning Masters champion Jon Rahm seeks to shield his identify. Arriving at this match a season in the past in the middle of a middling stretch of play, the Spaniard used the wide-open nature of now not most effective the golf direction, however the field, to propel his play to new heights.

Claiming seven victories in his closing 24 international begins, Rahm is starting to separate himself from the remainder of {the golfing} global. He will opt for his 8th win in a calendar 12 months however must effectively fend off numerous avid gamers who gave him suits a season in the past. Tony Finau assessments in because the second-highest ranked participant on this field at global No. 16.

- Advertisement -

Carding the direction document within the ultimate spherical in 2022, Finau just about stuck Rahm however in the long run got here up one stroke brief. While he didn’t input the winner’s circle, Finau and his play in Mexico proved to be a turning level in now not simply his season however his profession as an entire as he would win a pair tournaments later that summer time.

Alex Noren rounds out the small crop of peak 50 avid gamers on the planet whilst names corresponding to Wyndham Clark, Beau Hossler, Patrick Rodgers, Nicolai Hojgaard and Maverick McNealy all search their first victories at the PGA Tour.

Event information

Event: 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta | Dates: April 27-30

Location: Vidanta Vallarta — Vallarta, Mexico

Par: 71 | Yardage: 7,456 | Purse: $7,700,000

2023 Mexico Open field, odds

- Advertisement -

Odds by the use of Caesars Sportsbook

Jon Rahm (13/5)

Tony Finau (7-1): Rahm’s upward thrust for the reason that Mexico Open will get all of the consideration, however Finau’s is simply as really extensive. He arrived in Vallarta closing season with 0 top-10 finishes in 13 begins. Finishing in a proportion of moment position simply in the back of Rahm, Finau was once ready to gather two trophies, two runners-up and two further top-five leads to his ultimate 13 begins of 2022. He has been the fashion of consistency within the 2022-23 season, and whilst he did win within the fall, he has now not severely threatened leaderboards for the reason that new 12 months. His iron play is sizzling sizzling, and he has completed some harm on paspalum with the putter ahead of.

Rahm’s upward thrust for the reason that Mexico Open will get all of the consideration, however Finau’s is simply as really extensive. He arrived in Vallarta closing season with 0 top-10 finishes in 13 begins. Finishing in a proportion of moment position simply in the back of Rahm, Finau was once ready to gather two trophies, two runners-up and two further top-five leads to his ultimate 13 begins of 2022. He has been the fashion of consistency within the 2022-23 season, and whilst he did win within the fall, he has now not severely threatened leaderboards for the reason that new 12 months. His iron play is sizzling sizzling, and he has completed some harm on paspalum with the putter ahead of. Wyndham Clark (16-1): For nearly all of the Zurich Classic it gave the impression Clark and Hossler could be first-time winners. While it was once now not supposed to be for Clark, there must be a way of self assurance engulfing the 29-year-old. He now has 3 top-six finishes in his closing 4 begins, and ranks 3rd in general strokes won on this field during the last six months in the back of most effective Rahm and Finau. If Rahm or Finau are to falter, this might be the best touchdown spot for Clark’s step forward victory.

For nearly all of the Zurich Classic it gave the impression Clark and Hossler could be first-time winners. While it was once now not supposed to be for Clark, there must be a way of self assurance engulfing the 29-year-old. He now has 3 top-six finishes in his closing 4 begins, and ranks 3rd in general strokes won on this field during the last six months in the back of most effective Rahm and Finau. If Rahm or Finau are to falter, this might be the best touchdown spot for Clark’s step forward victory. Gary Woodland (22-1)

Patrick Rodgers (28-1)

Nicolai Hojgaard (30-1)

Byeong Hun An (35-1): The former U.S. Amateur champion has rediscovered his shape in 2023. Connecting on 9 directly made cuts, An is coming off back-to-back high quality outings at the Texas Open and the Zurich Classic. Vidanta must cater to his skillset because the 31-year-old is adequately lengthy off the tee and able to wielding a sizzling putter. He ranks 8th on this field during the last six months in strokes won tee to inexperienced.

The former U.S. Amateur champion has rediscovered his shape in 2023. Connecting on 9 directly made cuts, An is coming off back-to-back high quality outings at the Texas Open and the Zurich Classic. Vidanta must cater to his skillset because the 31-year-old is adequately lengthy off the tee and able to wielding a sizzling putter. He ranks 8th on this field during the last six months in strokes won tee to inexperienced. Maverick McNealy (35-1): It’s been a mildly disappointing 2023 for the previous Stanford standout. Connecting on a top-10 end at the Sony Open in January, McNealy has been not able to copy such an effort since. His ball putting has suffered, and whilst his putter has the possibility of preserving him within the combine, it can be an excessive amount of to invite particularly if a showdown with Rahm or Finau materializes. While he ranks moment in strokes won hanging during the last six months, McNealy ranks 73rd in strokes won tee to inexperienced.

It’s been a mildly disappointing 2023 for the previous Stanford standout. Connecting on a top-10 end at the Sony Open in January, McNealy has been not able to copy such an effort since. His ball putting has suffered, and whilst his putter has the possibility of preserving him within the combine, it can be an excessive amount of to invite particularly if a showdown with Rahm or Finau materializes. While he ranks moment in strokes won hanging during the last six months, McNealy ranks 73rd in strokes won tee to inexperienced. Stephan Jaeger (40-1)

Beau Hossler (40-1)

2023 Mexico Open expert selections

Who will win the Mexico Open, and which longshots will stun {the golfing} global? Visit SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard and best bets, all from the fashion that is nailed 9 golf majors and is up over $8,500 since June 2020.