2023 Mexico Open odds, picks, predictions, field: Proven golf insider fading Maverick McNealy at Vidanta

Top-ranked Jon Rahm comes into the 2023 Mexico Open in a far other position than he was once ultimate 12 months, when he received his best match of the PGA Tour season. The Spaniard has received 4 instances already in 2022-23, together with the Masters, and the Mexico Open 2023 box is even weaker this time round. Tony Finau (No. 16) is the one different top-40 golfer set to tee up Thursday on Vidanta Vallarta’s Norman Signature direction. Only 8 of the highest 100 can be in motion. Several main champions, together with 2019 U.S. Open winner Gary Woodland and 2018 Open champ Francesco Molinari will sign up for the likes of Wyndham Clark, Maverick McNealy and Taylor Pendrith within the 2023 Mexico Open box.

Caesars Sportsbook has Rahm priced because the transparent +290 favourite in its newest 2023 Mexico Open odds. Finau is the second one selection at +850, smartly forward of 3rd favourite Clark (+2100). They are the one golfers shorter than 30-1. Woodland (+3200), Nicolai Hojgaard (+3400), McNealy (+3400), Patrick Rodgers (+3600) and Alex Noren (+3700) also are anticipated to be a few of the height contenders on this 2023 Mexico Open box. Before making any 2023 Mexico Open selections, be sure to check out the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from SportsLine golf insider Sia Nejad.

Nejad focuses on making a bet and DFS in golf, amongst different sports activities. He’s had implausible good fortune within the outright and first-round chief markets and making a bet head-to-head matchups. In 2022, he hit six first-round leaders in a 12-week span whilst peppering in match outrights right through the 12 months.

In 2023, Sportsline debuted “The Early Wedge,” and within the first 3 months of the display, he hit two FRLs and 3 outright winners. Nejad additionally had a profitable head-to-head report in 8 of 10 weeks (together with complete match sweeps on head-to-head performs). He was once up greater than 70 devices over that three-month span.

Now, Nejad has studied the 2023 Mexico Open box and has locked in his highest bets, height sleepers and favorites to keep away from.

Top 2023 Mexico Open knowledgeable selections

Shockingly, Nejad is fading McNealy, who is likely one of the box’s maximum notable gamers and a few of the favorites. The former Stanford superstar seems to have recovered from a shoulder harm that stored him from enjoying at Pebble Beach and Phoenix, however his sport has been ill. McNealy has 3 top-10 finishes in 14 occasions this season, and the newest got here at the Sony Open in January. Nejad says “he’s simply not a good course fit,” because the Norman structure at Vidanta calls for excellence with the motive force. McNealy ranks 168th in strokes received off the tee and 145th in overall riding.

On the opposite hand, Rahm has been dominant in all stages, and Nejad will stay a prepared eye on him all week. The worth is simply too steep to again the Spaniard outright, but when he will get off to a sluggish get started, there must be worth on him in reside making a bet. Rahm is an ideal have compatibility for many lessons, however his energy must set him aside at Vidanta. He is 14th in riding distance and eleventh in overall riding. The 28-year-old is 2d on approaches from greater than 200 yards and leads the excursion in strokes received overall and scoring reasonable (68.823), He has seven top-10 finishes this season. See who he is backing at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 Mexico Open golf selections

Nejad has locked in his highest bets for the 2023 Mexico Open and has tabbed his longshots, together with one that is available in at smartly over 60-1 odds. This golfer hits a ton of vegetables and is likely one of the highest on this box off the tee.

So which gamers must you goal or keep away from for the 2023 Mexico Open? And which golfer within the Mexico Open 2023 box may carry a monster payday of smartly over 60-1?

2023 Mexico Open odds, box, height contenders

2023 Mexico Open odds, box, height contenders

Jon Rahm +290

Tony Finau +850

Wyndham Clark +2100

Gary Woodland +3200

Nicolai Hojgaard +3400

Maverick Mcnealy +3400

Patrick Rodgers +3600

Alex Noren +3700

Taylor Pendrith +4100

Byeong Hun An +4800

Emiliano Grillo +5000

Beau Hossler +5000

Stephan Jaeger +5500

Aaron Rai +5500

Ben Martin +5500

Andrew Putnam +5500

Alex Smalley +5500

S.H. Kim +6500

Robby Shelton +6500

Brandon Wu +6500

Garrick Higgo +6500

Will Gordon +7000

Matt Wallace +7500

Mark Hubbard +7500

Luke List +8500

Lee Hodges +8500

Joseph Bramlett +9000

Lanto Griffin +9000

Patton Kizzire +9000

David Lipsky +9000

Francesco Molinari +9000

Chez Reavie +9000

MJ Daffue +9000

Dylan Wu +9000

Nate Lashley +10000

Cameron Champ +10000

Eric Cole +10000

Harry Hall +10000

Kevin Streelman +11000

Ryan Gerard +11000

Akshay Bhatia +11000

Michael Kim +12000

Vincent Norrman +12000

Peter Malnati +12000

Erik Van Rooyen +13000

Harry Higgs +13000

Austin Eckroat +13000

Andrew Novak +13000

Scott Piercy +15000

Jimmy Walker +15000

Charley Hoffman +15000

Kevin Chappell +15000

Greyson Sigg +15000

Adam Long +15000

Lucas Glover +16000

Sean O’Hair +16000

Matthias Schmid +16000

Matthias Schwab +16000

Dylan Frittelli +16000

Doug Ghim +18000

Augusto Nunez +18000

Aaron Baddeley +18000

Ben Taylor +18000

Henrik Norlander +18000

Kevin Tway +21000

Carl Yuan +21000

Brent Grant +22000