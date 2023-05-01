2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta live stream, watch online, TV schedule, channel, tee times, coverage, radio

The PGA Tour makes its approach south this week for the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta. Headlined through protecting champion and present Masters champion Jon Rahm, the Mexico Open proved in its inaugural version to be a launching pad for numerous the sport’s elites.

Just remaining season, Rahm arrived in Mexico amid a mediocre stretch of play earlier than claiming victory at the par 71. Entering his title into 24 tournaments since, the arena No. 1 has claimed seven international victories and 11 top-five finishes starting along with his triumph in Mexico. Racing throughout the international of golfing during the last yr, Rahm targets to the do similar this week at Vidanta as simply one in every of 3 top-50 avid gamers within the Official World Golf Rankings who will compete.

Entering the ultimate around on Sunday, Rahm is in top place to copy as champion after a 61 in Round 3 on Saturday vaulted him up the leaderboard. If he needs to assert his 5th win at the yr, alternatively, he’s going to wish to as soon as once more fend off Tony Finau, who leads through two strokes at 19 underneath.

LIVE updates: Follow the final-round motion at the 2023 Mexico Open within the CBS Sports live weblog as we offer live updates, highlights and research as Rahm chases historical past.

All occasions Eastern; streaming get started occasions approximated

Round 4 – Sunday



Round begins: 8:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. — PGA Tour Live

Early TV protection: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV protection: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. — PGA Tour Radio