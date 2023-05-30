2023 Memorial Tournament picks, odds, field: PGA predictions, best bets from model that nailed nine majors

Muirfield Village has develop into one of the crucial must-stop venues on maximum gamers’ calendars, and the 2023 Memorial Tournament box is loaded with skill. The height 5 gamers within the Official World Golf Ranking will tee it up in Dublin, Ohio, starting on Thursday. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the 6-1 favourite within the 2023 Memorial Tournament odds at Caesars Sportsbook, whilst Jon Rahm is true at the back of him at 7-1. Some of the opposite 2023 Memorial Tournament contenders come with Patrick Cantlay (10-1), Rory McIlroy (12-1) and Xander Schauffele (14-1).

Billy Horschel is returning to shield his name after profitable through 4 strokes remaining yr for his 7th PGA Tour name. He is a 125-1 longshot, so will have to he issue into your 2023 Memorial Tournament bets? Before locking for your 2023 Memorial Tournament alternatives, be sure you see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Our proprietary model, constructed through DFS professional Mike McClure, has been red-hot because the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In truth, the model is up just about $8,700 on its best bets since that level, nailing match after match.

McClure’s model predicted Jon Rahm would end on height of the leaderboard on the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. And on the 2023 Masters, the model was once all over the place Rahm’s 2d occupation main victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was once two strokes off the lead heading into the 3rd spherical, however the model nonetheless projected him because the winner. It was once the second one instantly Masters win for the model, which additionally nailed Scottie Scheffler profitable in 2022.

In addition, the model integrated Nick Hardy and Davis Riley in its best bets to win the 2023 Zurich Classic. That wager hit at +4500, and for all of the match, McClure’s best bets returned over $1,100. McClure’s best bets additionally integrated Jason Day profitable outright on the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, despite the fact that he hadn’t received a PGA Tour tournament since 2018.

This identical model has additionally nailed a whopping nine majors coming into the weekend. Anyone who has adopted it has noticed huge returns.

Top 2023 Memorial Tournament predictions

One main marvel the model is asking for on the Memorial Tournament 2023: McIlroy, who ranks 3rd on the earth and is likely one of the favorites, stumbles this week and does not even crack the highest 10. He skipped the Charles Schwab Challenge following his seventh-place end on the PGA Championship. McIlroy was once outdoor the highest 45 on the Wells Fargo Championship at first of May after lacking the lower on the Masters Tournament.

He additionally neglected the lower at The Players Championship and didn’t contend on the WM Phoenix Open or the Genesis Invitational previous within the season. McIlroy has now not been assembly expectancies during the marketing campaign, however he is still priced as one of the crucial favorites at the PGA odds board. The model has McIlroy outdoor the highest 10 this week, making him an overestimated golfer to steer clear of with 2023 Memorial Tournament bets.

Another marvel: Tyrrell Hatton, a 35-1 longshot, makes a powerful run on the name. He has a a lot better probability to win all of it than his odds indicate, so he is a goal for somebody in search of an enormous payday. Hatton has been extraordinarily constant this season, making the lower in 12 of 13 occasions.

While he has but to win a match right through the 2022-23 marketing campaign, his 8 top-25s and 5 top-10s recommend he’s at the cusp of a leap forward efficiency. Hatton ranks 3rd at the PGA Tour in general strokes won and 9th in scoring reasonable. The model thinks he’s an undervalued golfer because of his loss of victories, as his stats make him a contender just about each time he steps at the path. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2023 Memorial Tournament alternatives

2023 Memorial Tournament odds, box

Scottie Scheffler 6-1

Jon Rahm 7-1

Patrick Cantlay 10-1

Rory McIlroy 12-1

Xander Schauffele 14-1

Viktor Hovland 20-1

Collin Morikawa 22-1

Cameron Young 30-1

Jordan Spieth 30-1

Justin Thomas 30-1

Jason Day 30-1

Rickie Fowler 35-1

Tyrrell Hatton 35-1

Sungjae Im 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Matt Fitzpatrick 40-1

Corey Conners 40-1

Russell Henley 45-1

Sam Burns 45-1

Shane Lowry 55-1

Sahith Theegala 55-1

Tom Kim 60-1

Adam Scott 65-1

Si Woo Kim 65-1

Wyndham Clark 65-1

Matt Kuchar 80-1

Gary Woodland 80-1

Keith Mitchell 100-1

Denny McCarthy 100-1

Keegan Bradley 100-1

Cam Davis 100-1

Emiliano Grillo 100-1

Byeong Hun An 125-1

Kurt Kitayama 125-1

Billy Horschel 125-1

Harris English 125-1

Ok.H. Lee 125-1

Brian Harman 125-1

Adam Hadwin 125-1

Chris Kirk 150-1

Ryan Fox 150-1

Taylor Montgomery 150-1

Hayden Buckley 150-1

Nicolai Hojgaard 150-1

Patrick Rodgers 150-1

Lucas Herbert 175-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 175-1

Seamus Power 175-1

Beau Hossler 175-1

Tom Hoge 175-1

Stephan Jaeger 175-1

J.T. Poston 200-1

Thomas Detry 200-1

Andrew Putnam 200-1

Matt NeSmith 200-1

Aaron Rai 200-1

Adam Schenk 225-1

Davis Riley 225-1

Justin Suh 225-1

Mark Hubbard 250-1

Adam Svensson 250-1

Alex Smalley 250-1

Brendon Todd 275-1

Jospeh Bramlett 275-1