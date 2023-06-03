2023 Memorial Tournament leaderboard, scores: Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy lead loaded pack chasing Justin Suh

Jack Nicklaus joined the sales space on the Memorial Tournament on Friday and listened to no less than one participant bitch concerning the golfing route he designed prior to guffawing it off and pronouncing that participant (Jason Day) could be proper concerning the gap he demurred. In different phrases, an excessively standard day at the PGA Tour.

Justin Suh leads via two at Muirfield Village after two rounds, however he is surrounded via gamers he almost definitely does not wish to be. Rory McIlroy bounced again, as did Patrick Cantlay, and Hideki Matsuyama shot the around of the day, Jon Rahm and Rickie Fowler were given within the combine, whilst Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele are all a little additional again.

In different phrases for Suh: Uh oh.

The Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year used to be superior on Friday, regardless that, tying for the second-best around of the day with a 6-under 66 that were given him one transparent of Matsuyama. We’ll take a better take a look at his around, his lead and what may occur over the following 36.

The chief

1. Justin Suh (-8): Suh has been enjoying cast golfing of past due with height 10s on the Honda Classic and Players Championship, plus a just right appearing on the PGA a couple of weeks in the past. There are two issues for him, regardless that. The first is the crowd of gamers who’ve collected at the back of him, and the opposite is that he is finished maximum of his harm at the vegetables at a clip that is unsustainable. “I don’t think anyone is expecting to gain seven strokes [putting] off two days,” he mentioned.

Still, he is a just right participant with an amazing pedigree who has the stuff to near out even the most productive on the earth. He mentioned he is realized from his earlier 36-hole leads, certainly one of which got here on the Honda Classic in March when he completed T5.

“I would say the pace is a little bit faster than a Thursday, Friday round,” mentioned Suh. “Obviously, on the weekend you’re playing faster because it’s twosomes. But I think when you’re in the moment and you’re playing up in the leaderboard, things are moving faster. I think slowing it down, just kind of being aware of it, helps you just stay in the moment and play the shots that you need to play.

“As a long way as coping with that, I feel having a device together with your caddie actually is helping,” he continued. “We have a lovely just right device already, however I feel simply being conscious about what we are seeking to accomplish at the golfing route simply is helping.”

Other contenders

2. Hideki Matsuyama (-7)

T3. David Lipsky, Patrick Cantlay (-6)

T5. Rory McIlroy, Sepp Straka, Si Woo Kim, Patrick Rodgers, Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm (-4)

Horses far and wide! Fowler and Rahm got here in sizzling on the finish and joined this workforce past due within the afternoon. Now they are each a number of the favorites to win the development (see under). Rahm particularly is attention-grabbing going into the general two days. He’s fourth within the box from tee to inexperienced and hasn’t putted it in any respect. Still, he has simply 4 bogeys via two days and may take a 5th win this 12 months into the U.S. Open at LACC in two weeks.

Rahm’s final thrice at Memorial come with: T10 (2022), WD – led after 54 holes (2021), Winner (2020). He’s going to be an issue.

Rory bounces again

Following a difficult triple on the ultimate gap of his first around 72, Rory McIlroy rebounded with a second-round 68 and now unearths himself in a at ease spot throughout the height 10 going to the weekend.

“I felt good about everything that I did yesterday,” mentioned McIlroy. “I got one bad break on 18 with that ball finishing on the bank of the bunker. So I really feel like I’m one shot out of leading this golf tournament. That rolls down it into the bunker, hopefully able to hit it on the green and make a 4, and instead of standing here at 4 under, I would be at 7 under and feeling really good about everything.”

Regardless, McIlroy mentioned he appears like his swing is coming round. Interestingly, he is struck the ball higher shape January 1 to this week than he did in the similar time-frame a 12 months in the past. And whilst numbers are not the entirety, the tale this week has been extra that he is feeling it a little at the vegetables at Muirfield Village. McIlroy hasn’t ever received the Memorial, however he does have 5 top-15 finishes.

Brandt Snedeker makes lower

That’s no longer a large deal, proper? Well, no longer generally, however Snedeker has made only one lower for the reason that Canadian Open final 12 months — nearly precisely three hundred and sixty five days in the past. He had a rare surgery in December to rebuild his sternum and in some way shot even par over the primary 36 holes at probably the most hardest tracks at the PGA Tour. Golf is totally ridiculous.

“It’s been awhile [since I felt this jittery],” mentioned Snedeker. “I always feel that way the first tournament of the year after having like December off. I always feel that way in Hawaii. But definitely more so this week, especially with what this golf course can do to you if you’re not playing well. So I’m shocked at how good my body feels, shocked at how I feel, how excited I am for the weekend. To be honest with you, I thought it was going to be kind of a grind the first couple weeks.

“But up to now so just right. So arms crossed,” he continued. “Hopefully this is more or less the brand new bar for me of the way I will have to really feel after enjoying golfing and whether it is, I’m fascinated with the following six, seven years out right here.”

Incredibly, Snedeker additionally beat global No. 1 Scottie Scheffler — who has 10 top-four finishes in his final 18 begins and received on the Players and Phoenix previous this 12 months — via two. Scheffler made one putt longer than 6 toes over the primary two days of the match.

Billy Horschel’s struggle

Video of an emotional Horschel following a Round 1 of 84 made its means round Twitter on Thursday, however Horschel impressively gutted out a 72 in the second one around. It’s not anything even with reference to sufficient for final 12 months’s winner to make the lower, however it is so mentally spectacular at a spot that may utterly demoralize you.

2023 Memorial Tournament updated odds



Odds by means of Caesars Sportsbook

Patrick Cantlay: +330

Hideki Matsuyama: +450

Jon Rahm: 6-1

Rory McIlroy: 8-1

Justin Suh: +850

Rahm is the play right here for me. If you might be intrigued via giant names which can be a little longer, Fowler (18-1), Spieth (28-1) and Hovland (35-1) are all inside of six and all enjoying most commonly nice golfing. Still, it is arduous to peer this trophy slipping previous this height 5. The ideal odds of the crowd for the place he’s at the leaderboard belong to Rahm, who has successfully misplaced to 9 golfers the final thrice he is performed this match.