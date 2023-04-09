2023 Masters: Watch as Sahith Theegala channels Tiger Woods with amazing chip-in for birdie during final round

Tiger Woods will not be taking part in during the final round on Sunday on the 2023 Masters, however his spirit remains to be very provide. Channeling his interior Tiger Woods, Masters debutant Sahith Theegala discovered himself in a place of hassle at the par-3 sixteenth hollow during Sunday’s final round. Hitting his tee shot at the well-known par 3 past the golf green, the Pepperdine product needed to maneuver during the consumers and glassy striking floor for his 2nd.

In a Tiger-like model, Theegala pieced in combination a impressive chip-in harking back to Woods’ in 2005. Hitting the highest of the slope, checking up and trickling down the hill, Theegala’s 2nd shot in the long run discovered the ground of the cup and despatched the encompassing consumers right into a frenzy.

- Advertisement -

While Woods’ well-known shot propelled him to victory, Theegala’s will propel him to his absolute best primary end in his younger skilled occupation as Theegala catapulted his title right into a proportion of fourth at 6 underneath by the point he walked off the sixteenth inexperienced. With birdies flying left and proper round Augusta National Golf Club Sunday afternoon, Theegala made certain to get into the motion himself.