2023 Masters takeaways: Weekend will reveal truth about Brooks Koepka, Sam Bennett looks to make history

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Who is Brooks Koepka?

Every generationally nice golfing famous person runs via a lot of stages over the process a occupation lifespan (see: Phil Mickelson’s Wikipedia web page). This as a result of golfing lifecycles are lengthy, but it is concurrently uncommon for golfers who succeed in the highest of the sector ratings to keep there for a longer time period.

Brooks Koepka flung the double-hinged doorways to his PGA Tour occupation open in 2015 with a specific roughly conceitedness that was once in all probability extra old-fashioned than someone in an instant known. He sashayed up and down main championship fairways in some way that became heads. He did the precisely what we price maximum on the earth lately: He gained. So much.

And when Koepka did not win, he nearly gained. He completed within the most sensible 10 throughout 15 of twenty-two main champions from 2015-21. He slayed. Everywhere. All of the time.

His conceitedness would had been simple to hate if his successful hadn’t made it immaterial. Just have a look at his response when requested whether or not he regarded as Rory McIlroy a rival.

“I’ve been out here for, what, five years?” Koepka as soon as mentioned. “Rory hasn’t won a major since I’ve been on the PGA Tour. So, I just don’t view it as a rivalry. I’m not looking at anybody behind me. I’m number one in the world. I’ve got open road in front of me. I’m not looking in the rearview mirror, so I don’t see it as a rivalry.”

Koepka burst onto the scene as a unique roughly golfer than we have been used to seeing, however his posture was once additionally, you already know, most commonly true. It’s arduous to be classified cocky or puffed up whilst you win just about the whole lot you have a look at for 4 consecutive years. He handed Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson in main champions. Then he handed the golden boy, Jordan Spieth. He was once golfing’s most commonly secure unhealthy boy; within the often-staid global of professional golfing, his prowess ended in a choice of kingdoms.

But then, simply as temporarily because the successful began, it stopped, and Koepka just about disappeared altogether. A 12 months in the past, he left for LIV Golf, purportedly to money in as a result of a dicey damage history, and it regarded as though his temporary however electrical run on the most sensible of professional golfing was once extra of a comet than a celeb.

As unusual because it sounds, a four-time main winner whose recognition is that of one of the crucial nice champions of his generation main this Masters on Friday night is discombobulating. Sure, he gained per week in the past at LIV Orlando at a golfing path actually known as Crooked Cat, however given his damage history, his deficient efficiency ultimately 12 months’s majors and what going to LIV implied (that he wasn’t all that critical about being Brooks Koepka any more), it was once tough to envision, neatly, 65-67 to get started the week — 17 strokes higher than McIlroy, 16 higher than Bryson DeChambeau and 11 higher than final 12 months’s champion and global No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

I’ve had a troublesome time pinning Koepka down this week. Even despite the fact that it must be anticipated {that a} golfer’s arc would have a lot of stops and begins, successes and screw ups, Koepka’s swings had been so wild that it is been tough to understand how to categorize him.

Who is Brooks Koepka?

Is he the killer who mainlined different gamers’ worry and spit out main championships on command? The one that took the lunch cash of the intended nerds he confronted and used it to acquire polish for his outsized trophy case? The man who as soon as idea so little of DeChambeau and his recreation that he goaded galleries into taunting his former rival?

… or is he the psychologically damaged guy who stared into the ether final April at this match as Netflix cameras filmed him questioning what it was once like be the participant he used to be? The one that attempted to put his fist throughout the again window of his Mercedes condominium final 12 months after capturing 75-75. The one that took his canine down to his dock after that Masters was once over and hung his toes over the similar ocean during which he’d been bested by means of Phil Mickelson on the PGA Championship 9 months prior and uttered one of the most maximum existential sentences I’ve ever heard from a champion golfer.

“I’ve had these question marks for like the last year and a half,” Koepka mentioned in Netflix’s “Full Swing.” “‘Is he going to be the same golfer?’ Am I ever going to be the same? And I still don’t know where I’m at.”

Is he injury-prone and damaged past perception? Or is he scared of failure and merely moving one of the most blame so that he is ready to deal with self-belief?

Is he any individual who even enjoys golfing? He mentioned on Friday that if he had to retire early from golfing on account of damage, he could be any individual who most effective performed golfing “a couple times a year.”

Is he any individual who’s in truth helped by means of the truth that he has reputedly divorced himself from a real obsession with the sport? Koepka got here in with few expectancies this week and indisputably no sense of the ancient outcome of his movements but shot 65-67. World No. 2 McIlroy got here in with each expectation and shot 72-77 to pass over the minimize.

Koepka, not like McIlroy, does not really feel the burden of history entering weeks like this one as a result of Koepka does not appear too taken with being concerned about someone’s history. McIlroy, however, is enamored by means of it and immersed in it. Augusta National, cruelly, has some way of punishing those who need it essentially the most.

“Ideally [we would be chasing] somebody who would care more and potentially be feeling different than maybe Brooks will be,” mentioned Jordan Spieth on Thursday. “But at the same time, it’s been a little while for him, too.”

Is Brooks Koepka any individual who misses the PGA Tour, or is he satisfied together with his resolution to pass to LIV? Koepka disclosed Friday that if he were wholesome, the selection to pass to LIV would had been tougher however that he is nonetheless satisfied together with his resolution. However, he has additionally been adamant about how he misses taking part in in opposition to the most productive gamers on the earth.

“But it’s just competitively where you miss playing against them, right?” he mentioned. “Because you want Rory to play his best and Scottie to play his best and Jon to play his best and go toe-to-toe with them. I do miss that, and that’s one thing that I do miss, and that’s what I think makes these majors so cool.”

Who the hell is Brooks Koepka, then?

What I’m no longer questioning is who he’s over the lengthy arc of a occupation. That’s sophisticated and not possible to decide by means of a spherical or two or perhaps a 12 months or two. It takes time to decipher that. What I’m questioning is who Brooks Koepka is presently, on this second, with the Masters his to win or lose.

The Brooks Koepka who was Brooks Koepka would bury this box with a sneer and a grin. He would pass out in Round 3 and shoot a 69 to put the event out of succeed in prior to gliding right into a 44L jacket Sunday night. It would really feel doubtful however by no means be doubtful.

Does that Koepka nonetheless exist?

“The feeling [right now] is probably pretty similar [to the run of four majors],” he mentioned. “I feel really good. I like the way I’m swinging the golf club, putting it, chipping it, driving it, iron play is solid. It feels really similar.”

Now, as Koepka leads the 2023 Masters just about on the midway level at 12 below by means of 3 over Jon Rahm, who has 9 holes of his 2d spherical to end on Saturday morning, any other trophy of the massive 4 would transfer him a significant previous McIlroy and right into a tie for twentieth at the all-time main record. Real history.

I have no idea who Brooks Koepka is as a result of on occasion I’m no longer certain Brooks Koepka is aware of who Brooks Koepka is. He has been an excellent champion. He has additionally been any individual who has reputedly traded his long run for the prevailing. He turns out to care extra about subject material wealth than media information data. He has pushed aside the precisely what he’s the most productive on the earth being; Brooks Koepka usally turns out to be a strolling contradiction.

However, Augusta National has some way of taking away the veil on who you’re presently, laying you naked and letting no longer most effective us know however you know as neatly. That’s the wonderful thing about this position. It can keep up a correspondence the composition of its individuals in ways in which its personal individuals do not even understand how to divulge. Augusta National has some way of forcing its weighty history upon you past due in Masters weeks when the barometer reads “hold the hell on” and the muttering you listen outdoor the ropes tells you all you want to know about the stakes of your undertaking.

Who is Brooks Koepka?

The subsequent two rounds will let us know so much.

Amateur contends



There’s no strokes won self belief, but when this sort of statistic existed, Sam Bennett (-8) could be in 2d in the back of Koepka. In truth, Koepka could be paired in Round 3 with the one participant within the box who is extra assured than he.

“Everybody coming into the week was, ‘Yeah, hope you get low am,'” mentioned Bennett. “That’s just about all they have been pronouncing. I simply sought after to put two just right rounds up. I knew my golfing was once just right sufficient to compete out right here. I discovered myself in a scenario that now I’ve were given a golfing event that I will be able to pass out and win.

“I don’t hit it far like [fellow amateur Gordon] Sargent. I don’t have 190 [mph] ball speed. I don’t have a pretty swing like some of the other amateurs. It’s golf, not a golf swing. I’ve done the right things this week. I was prepared. I was more experienced than the other guys, and yeah, here I sit here with a chance to go on the weekend and do something special.”

Put that during my veins!

Rahm lurks



The elephant within the room is Jon Rahm. He’s 9 below and will be taking part in the tenth hollow on every occasion Round 2 resumes. If he shoots 32 on the second one 9, he will lead going into Round 3. If he shoots 37, he may just play his method out of the event. There’s going to be so much at stake when the horn blows to resume play, however Rahm has been immaculate over his final 26 holes. After making double on the first on Thursday, he is 11 below in his final 26.

Fred Couples’ file



Speaking of photographs I’m taking a look ahead to seeing when play resumes Saturday. Couples is recently even par and hitting his 2d out of a bunker on No. 18. Data Golf says the minimize is both going to be 1 over, 2 over or 3 over, this means that Couples can have the funds for a bogey and perhaps a double to develop into the oldest guy to ever play the weekend at Augusta National.

Jason Day kicks away an opportunity



Day was once 9 below with 4 to pass, however he performed the ones holes in 4 over with the lowlight coming at No. 15 the place he laid up and nonetheless dumped one within the water. He made 7 there and completed at 5 below, seven again of Koepka. He mentioned he was once reeling a little after the spherical.

“It feels good [to be healthy], but today kind of ruins it for me,” he mentioned jokingly. “I’ve just got to give myself time. I’ve just got off the golf course, and I’m thoroughly annoyed with myself, and I’m sitting here answering questions, and that can be difficult because it’s in the heat of the moment, and I’m trying to get ahold of myself.”

Rory, Tiger fight



After Tiger Woods mentioned prior to the event that Rory McIlroy would win a Masters and that it was once just a topic of time, McIlroy adopted an uninspired 72 on Thursday with a ghastly 77 on Friday; he will pass over his 2d minimize in his final 3 Masters. What went improper? Basically the whole lot no longer named motive force. It’s a disappointing and insufficient result for one of the crucial 3 best possible gamers on the earth, and Rory’s Forever War continues.

Tiger has his personal problems. Trying to stay his streak of made cuts alive at 23 and tying a file for the Masters, he is 2 over and taking part in the twelfth hollow. Parring in may get it finished, however he almost certainly wishes to play the final six in 1 below to really feel just right about it.