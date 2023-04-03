2023 Masters picks, odds, field: Surprising PGA predictions from same golf model that’s nailed 8 majors

There are unending golf storylines that may play out when the 2023 Masters starts on Thursday, April 6 at Augusta National Golf Club. One of them is Rory McIlroy’s quest to win a inexperienced jacket, the one accolade he wishes for a occupation grand slam. McIlroy has completed within the height 10 seven occasions in his closing 9 tries, together with a solo 2d closing yr. McIlroy is 15-2 in the newest 2023 Masters odds at Caesars Sportsbook, sitting in the back of protecting champion Scottie Scheffler (13-2) and forward of Jon Rahm (8-1).
Scheffler and Rahm were buying and selling the highest spot on this planet ratings, growing further drama on the height of the 2023 Masters box. Should you again both of them along with your 2023 Masters bets? Before locking to your 2023 Masters selections, you’ll want to see the 2023 Masters predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine’s proprietary model, constructed by way of DFS professional Mike McClure, has been red-hot for the reason that PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In truth, the model is up over $8,600 on its easiest bets for the reason that restart, nailing event after event.
McClure’s model predicted Rahm to complete on height of the leaderboard on the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. The model additionally incorporated J.T. Poston in its easiest bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That guess hit at +5500, and for all of the event, McClure’s easiest bets returned virtually $1,100. At closing yr’s Masters, McClure’s model was once in every single place Scheffler’s first occupation primary championship victory heading into the weekend.
In addition, McClure’s easiest bets incorporated Collin Morikawa successful outright on the 2021 Open Championship, even if he was once indexed as a large 40-1 lengthy shot. The model was once additionally in every single place Rahm’s (10-1) first occupation primary championship victory on the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was once two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, however the model nonetheless projected him because the winner.
This same model has additionally nailed a whopping 8 majors getting into the weekend. Anyone who has adopted it has noticed huge returns.
Top 2023 Masters predictions
One primary wonder the model is asking for on the Masters 2023: Cameron Smith, a six-time PGA Tour champion and some of the height 2023 Masters favorites, stumbles and does not even crack the highest 10. Smith is the protecting Open champion and claimed an tournament in Australia past due closing yr, however it is been a coarse opt for him ever since. He completed forty seventh in his ultimate tournament of 2022 earlier than lacking the lower in his first tournament of 2023, the one aggressive golf he is performed within the closing 3 months.
Despite the luck that Smith skilled at the PGA Tour closing season, it wasn’t his easiest yr on the subject of metrics, which might point out he was once at the proper aspect of success. He ranked out of doors the highest 100 in riding distance and riding accuracy share, whilst striking simply 136th on excursion within the all-important strokes won off the tee stat (-.125). With the ones struggles, and with just a neglected lower to turn for his 2023 occasions, the model is keeping off Smith at his present 2023 Masters making a bet odds.
Another wonder: Max Homa, a 16-1 longshot, makes a robust run on the identify. He has a a lot better likelihood to win than his odds indicate, so he is a goal for someone in search of an enormous payday. Homa made the lower at Augusta National for the primary time closing season, serving to ease nerves heading into his fourth Masters look.
He has 4 top-six finishes already this season, together with a win in San Diego in January in conjunction with a runner-up in Los Angeles in February, giving him 3 wins at the PGA Tour since closing April. Homa is arguably the third-hottest golfer on this planet in the back of Scheffler and Rahm, however he's priced as a longshot because of his inexperience at Augusta.
How to make 2023 Masters selections
2023 Masters odds, box
Scottie Scheffler +650
Rory McIlroy +750
Jon Rahm +800
Cameron Smith +1400
Jordan Spieth +1400
Justin Thomas +1500
Will Zalatoris +1600
Collin Morikawa +1600
Max Homa +1600
Xander Schauffele +2000
Patrick Cantlay +2000
Sam Burns +2500
Jason Day +2500
Tony Finau +2800
Sungjae Im +2800
Dustin Johnson +2800
Viktor Hovland +2800
Cameron Young +3000
Brooks Koepka +3000
Joohyung (Tom) Kim +3300
Hideki Matsuyama +3500
Matthew Fitzpatrick +3500
Joaquin Niemann +4000
Shane Lowry +4500
Keith Mitchell +5000
Tyrrell Hatton +5500
Tiger Woods +6000
Tommy Fleetwood +6000
Bryson DeChambeau +6500
Justin Rose +7000
Corey Conners +7500
Louis Oosthuizen +7500
Patrick Reed +8000
Russell Henley +8000
Sahith Theegala +8000
Abraham Ancer +8500
Talor Gooch +9000
Si-Woo Kim +9000
Mito Pereira +9000
Adam Scott +10000
Bubba Watson +10000
Chris Kirk +12500
Min Woo Lee +12500
Billy Horschel +12500
Tom Hoge +12500
Sergio Garcia +12500
Scott Stallings +15000
Gary Woodland +15000
Kurt Kitayama +15000
Okay H Lee +15000
Sepp Straka +15000
Keegan Bradley +15000
Ryan Fox +15000
Harold Varner +15000
Brian Harman +15000
Kevin Na +15000
Alex Noren +17500
Seamus Power +17500
Harris English +17500
Cameron Champ +17500
Thomas Pieters +17500
Charl Schwartzel +20000
Jason Kokrak +20000
Phil Mickelson +20000
Kevin Kisner +20000
Danny Willett +22500
Adrian Meronk +22500
J T Poston +22500
Mackenzie Hughes +25000
Taylor Moore +25000
Francesco Molinari +25000
Adam Svensson +30000
Zach Johnson +35000
Kazuki Higa +50000
Fred Couples +100000
Bernhard Langer +100000
Vijay Singh +150000
Mike Weir +150000
Larry Mize +250000
Jose Maria Olazabal +250000
Sandy Lyle +500000