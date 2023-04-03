2023 Masters picks, odds, field: Surprising PGA predictions from same golf model that’s nailed 8 majors

There are unending golf storylines that may play out when the 2023 Masters starts on Thursday, April 6 at Augusta National Golf Club. One of them is Rory McIlroy’s quest to win a inexperienced jacket, the one accolade he wishes for a occupation grand slam. McIlroy has completed within the height 10 seven occasions in his closing 9 tries, together with a solo 2d closing yr. McIlroy is 15-2 in the newest 2023 Masters odds at Caesars Sportsbook, sitting in the back of protecting champion Scottie Scheffler (13-2) and forward of Jon Rahm (8-1).

Scheffler and Rahm were buying and selling the highest spot on this planet ratings, growing further drama on the height of the 2023 Masters box. Should you again both of them along with your 2023 Masters bets? Before locking to your 2023 Masters selections, you’ll want to see the 2023 Masters predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine’s proprietary model, constructed by way of DFS professional Mike McClure, has been red-hot for the reason that PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In truth, the model is up over $8,600 on its easiest bets for the reason that restart, nailing event after event.

McClure’s model predicted Rahm to complete on height of the leaderboard on the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. The model additionally incorporated J.T. Poston in its easiest bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That guess hit at +5500, and for all of the event, McClure’s easiest bets returned virtually $1,100. At closing yr’s Masters, McClure’s model was once in every single place Scheffler’s first occupation primary championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure’s easiest bets incorporated Collin Morikawa successful outright on the 2021 Open Championship, even if he was once indexed as a large 40-1 lengthy shot. The model was once additionally in every single place Rahm’s (10-1) first occupation primary championship victory on the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was once two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, however the model nonetheless projected him because the winner.

This same model has additionally nailed a whopping 8 majors getting into the weekend. Anyone who has adopted it has noticed huge returns.

Now that the 2023 Masters box is taking form, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 occasions, and the effects had been sudden. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

Top 2023 Masters predictions

One primary wonder the model is asking for on the Masters 2023: Cameron Smith, a six-time PGA Tour champion and some of the height 2023 Masters favorites, stumbles and does not even crack the highest 10. Smith is the protecting Open champion and claimed an tournament in Australia past due closing yr, however it is been a coarse opt for him ever since. He completed forty seventh in his ultimate tournament of 2022 earlier than lacking the lower in his first tournament of 2023, the one aggressive golf he is performed within the closing 3 months.

Despite the luck that Smith skilled at the PGA Tour closing season, it wasn’t his easiest yr on the subject of metrics, which might point out he was once at the proper aspect of success. He ranked out of doors the highest 100 in riding distance and riding accuracy share, whilst striking simply 136th on excursion within the all-important strokes won off the tee stat (-.125). With the ones struggles, and with just a neglected lower to turn for his 2023 occasions, the model is keeping off Smith at his present 2023 Masters making a bet odds.

Another wonder: Max Homa, a 16-1 longshot, makes a robust run on the identify. He has a a lot better likelihood to win than his odds indicate, so he is a goal for someone in search of an enormous payday. Homa made the lower at Augusta National for the primary time closing season, serving to ease nerves heading into his fourth Masters look.

He has 4 top-six finishes already this season, together with a win in San Diego in January in conjunction with a runner-up in Los Angeles in February, giving him 3 wins at the PGA Tour since closing April. Homa is arguably the third-hottest golfer on this planet in the back of Scheffler and Rahm, however he’s priced as a longshot because of his inexperience at Augusta. The model believes that is the easiest alternative to pounce on worth earlier than it’s long gone within the coming years, recommending Homa as certainly one of its 2023 Masters sleepers. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2023 Masters selections

The model may be focused on 3 different golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer who will make sudden runs at a inexperienced jacket. Anyone who backs those longshots may hit it large. You can only see the model’s PGA picks here.

So, who will win the Masters 2023, and which longshots will stun {the golfing} global? Check out the 2023 Masters odds under after which visit SportsLine to see the projected 2023 Masters leaderboard, all from the model that’s nailed 8 golf majors, together with closing yr’s Masters.

2023 Masters odds, box

Scottie Scheffler +650

Rory McIlroy +750

Jon Rahm +800

Cameron Smith +1400

Jordan Spieth +1400

Justin Thomas +1500

Will Zalatoris +1600

Collin Morikawa +1600

Max Homa +1600

Xander Schauffele +2000

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Sam Burns +2500

Jason Day +2500

Tony Finau +2800

Sungjae Im +2800

Dustin Johnson +2800

Viktor Hovland +2800

Cameron Young +3000

Brooks Koepka +3000

Joohyung (Tom) Kim +3300

Hideki Matsuyama +3500

Matthew Fitzpatrick +3500

Joaquin Niemann +4000

Shane Lowry +4500

Keith Mitchell +5000

Tyrrell Hatton +5500

Tiger Woods +6000

Tommy Fleetwood +6000

Bryson DeChambeau +6500

Justin Rose +7000

Corey Conners +7500

Louis Oosthuizen +7500

Patrick Reed +8000

Russell Henley +8000

Sahith Theegala +8000

Abraham Ancer +8500

Talor Gooch +9000

Si-Woo Kim +9000

Mito Pereira +9000

Adam Scott +10000

Bubba Watson +10000

Chris Kirk +12500

Min Woo Lee +12500

Billy Horschel +12500

Tom Hoge +12500

Sergio Garcia +12500

Scott Stallings +15000

Gary Woodland +15000

Kurt Kitayama +15000

Okay H Lee +15000

Sepp Straka +15000

Keegan Bradley +15000

Ryan Fox +15000

Harold Varner +15000

Brian Harman +15000

Kevin Na +15000

Alex Noren +17500

Seamus Power +17500

Harris English +17500

Cameron Champ +17500

Thomas Pieters +17500

Charl Schwartzel +20000

Jason Kokrak +20000

Phil Mickelson +20000

Kevin Kisner +20000

Danny Willett +22500

Adrian Meronk +22500

J T Poston +22500

Mackenzie Hughes +25000

Taylor Moore +25000

Francesco Molinari +25000

Adam Svensson +30000

Zach Johnson +35000

Kazuki Higa +50000

Fred Couples +100000

Bernhard Langer +100000

Vijay Singh +150000

Mike Weir +150000

Larry Mize +250000

Jose Maria Olazabal +250000

Sandy Lyle +500000